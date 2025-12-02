or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Dave Coulier
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Dave Coulier Reveals Devastating Tongue Cancer Diagnosis 7 Months After Beating Lymphoma: 'Totally Unrelated'

Photo of Dave Coulier.
Source: MEGA

Dave Coulier was diagnosed with a form of tongue cancer months after beating Lymphoma.

Profile Image

Dec. 2 2025, Published 9:29 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Dave Coulier is right back in the middle of a scary health battle after beating stage 3 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma earlier this year.

The Full House star revealed during an appearance on the Tuesday, December 2, edition of Today that he was recently diagnosed with p16 squamous carcinoma — a type of head and neck cancer specifically found on his tongue.

"It was a really tough year, chemotherapy was grueling," Coulier, 66, explained, noting his latest devastating diagnosis is "totally unrelated to the previous cancer that I had."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of The 'Full House' star revealed his recent cancer diagnosis on 'Today.'
Source: NBC

The 'Full House' star revealed his recent cancer diagnosis on 'Today.'

He continued: "So in October of this year, I went in for a PET scan, just a routine check-up and something flared on the PET scan."

"The doctor said, ‘We don’t know what it is, but there’s something at the base of your tongue,'" Coulier detailed. "It turned out that I have p16 squamous carcinoma at the base of my tongue. So I said to the doctors, I said, ‘Well, did this happen because of the lymphoma?’ And they said, ‘Totally unrelated.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Dave Coulier must undergo 35 rounds of radiation for p16 squamous carcinoma.
Source: NBC

Dave Coulier must undergo 35 rounds of radiation for p16 squamous carcinoma.

Doctors proceeded to perform a biopsy to confirm the health issue.

"It was very painful. It’s like if you bit your tongue, but the pain just lasted every single day," he recalled. "They said it’s totally unrelated to my non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. This is a new cancer. … I said, ‘Are you kidding me?'"

As for his road to recovery, Coulier said he needs to undergo 35 rounds of radiation and will "be done December 31."

MORE ON:
Dave Coulier

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Dave Coulier Says 'Early Detection Saved My Life'

Image of Dave Coulier spoke to Craig Melvin about his latest health battle.
Source: NBC

Dave Coulier spoke to Craig Melvin about his latest health battle.

After Today star Craig Melvin asked what the prognosis for Coulier's form of cancer is, the beloved actor shared, "Prognosis is very good for p16 squamous carcinoma."

"So it has a 90+ curability rate. But the thing that has really saved my life, Craig, is that early detection saved my life, not just the first time but the second time as well," he noted, advising fans to stay on top of their health. "So I hope you’re getting your check-ups. I hope your colonoscopies and b----- exams and prostate exams, they will save your life."

Davie Coulier Admits Back-to-Back Cancer Battles Were a 'Shock'

Image of Dave Coulier revealed Lymphoma battle in November 2024.
Source: MEGA

Dave Coulier revealed Lymphoma battle in November 2024.

Coulier pointed out how he had no symptoms or signs of cancer and doctors fortunately discovered the disease during a routine follow-up scan.

Coulier admittedly had a tough time dealing with back-to-back cancer diagnoses, as he reflected: "To go through chemotherapy and feel that relief of, ‘Whoa, it’s gone.’ And then to get a test that says, ‘Well now you’ve got another kind of cancer.’ … it is a shock to the system."

The Thirteenth Year star said he was diagnosed with HPV-related p16 carcinoma, also known as oropharyngeal tongue cancer, in October — almost one year after revealing his Lymphoma battle to the public in November 2024.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.