Dave Coulier Reveals Devastating Tongue Cancer Diagnosis 7 Months After Beating Lymphoma: 'Totally Unrelated'
Dec. 2 2025, Published 9:29 a.m. ET
Dave Coulier is right back in the middle of a scary health battle after beating stage 3 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma earlier this year.
The Full House star revealed during an appearance on the Tuesday, December 2, edition of Today that he was recently diagnosed with p16 squamous carcinoma — a type of head and neck cancer specifically found on his tongue.
"It was a really tough year, chemotherapy was grueling," Coulier, 66, explained, noting his latest devastating diagnosis is "totally unrelated to the previous cancer that I had."
He continued: "So in October of this year, I went in for a PET scan, just a routine check-up and something flared on the PET scan."
"The doctor said, ‘We don’t know what it is, but there’s something at the base of your tongue,'" Coulier detailed. "It turned out that I have p16 squamous carcinoma at the base of my tongue. So I said to the doctors, I said, ‘Well, did this happen because of the lymphoma?’ And they said, ‘Totally unrelated.'"
Doctors proceeded to perform a biopsy to confirm the health issue.
"It was very painful. It’s like if you bit your tongue, but the pain just lasted every single day," he recalled. "They said it’s totally unrelated to my non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. This is a new cancer. … I said, ‘Are you kidding me?'"
As for his road to recovery, Coulier said he needs to undergo 35 rounds of radiation and will "be done December 31."
Dave Coulier Says 'Early Detection Saved My Life'
After Today star Craig Melvin asked what the prognosis for Coulier's form of cancer is, the beloved actor shared, "Prognosis is very good for p16 squamous carcinoma."
"So it has a 90+ curability rate. But the thing that has really saved my life, Craig, is that early detection saved my life, not just the first time but the second time as well," he noted, advising fans to stay on top of their health. "So I hope you’re getting your check-ups. I hope your colonoscopies and b----- exams and prostate exams, they will save your life."
Davie Coulier Admits Back-to-Back Cancer Battles Were a 'Shock'
Coulier pointed out how he had no symptoms or signs of cancer and doctors fortunately discovered the disease during a routine follow-up scan.
Coulier admittedly had a tough time dealing with back-to-back cancer diagnoses, as he reflected: "To go through chemotherapy and feel that relief of, ‘Whoa, it’s gone.’ And then to get a test that says, ‘Well now you’ve got another kind of cancer.’ … it is a shock to the system."
The Thirteenth Year star said he was diagnosed with HPV-related p16 carcinoma, also known as oropharyngeal tongue cancer, in October — almost one year after revealing his Lymphoma battle to the public in November 2024.