John Stamos Responds to Rumors About Leaving Wife Caitlin McHugh for Former 'Full House' Costar Lori Loughlin

Article continues below advertisement

John Stamos addressed rumors about leaving his wife, Caitlin McHugh, for his former Full House costar Lori Loughlin. Stamos, 62, appeared on the Monday, October 20, episode of the “Good Guys” podcast, where co-host Ben Soffer explained that fans’ biggest inquiry about that star was about "bringing Aunt Becky... into the fold" of his marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

John Stamos Addressed Leaving His Wife for Lori Loughlin

Source: MEGA John Stamos and Lori Loughlin first met in the late 1980s.

“Like a threesome?” Stamos asked. “No.” The host then clarified the question, saying, “They didn’t ask that. They asked, ‘Would you leave your wife for her?’ We’re not doing that.” Stamos was clear that his marriage wasn’t open to extra partners. “No f------ way,” he replied. “I’m not Mormon.”

Article continues below advertisement

John Stamos and Lori Loughlin Had 'Small Window' When They Were Both Single

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin and John Stamos played love interests on 'Full House.'

Loughlin, 61, and Stamos met in the late 1980s while working on the sitcom Full House. Stamos spoke about his professional relationship with Loughlin in his 2023 memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, writing that there was a “very small window of the two of us being single at the same time.” Loughlin married Mossimo Giannulli in 1997, and the couple remained together for 28 years before announcing their separation earlier this month.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

John Stamos Has Been Married Twice

Source: MEGA John Stamos married his second wife, Caitlin McHugh, in 2018.

Meanwhile, Stamos was married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 until she filed for divorce in August 2005. Stamos married his second wife, McHugh, 39, in 2018. “I don’t mean to belittle or pare it down to Grease, but Lori was Sandy, you know before the leather and all that stuff, before that song,” Stamos explained on the podcast of why he never dated his costar. “Rebecca Romijn was Sandy in the leather and the, ‘Tell me about it, stud.’ There was a moment where I had the choice, I think. And I was more into, you know, the rebellious. Lori was sweet and I loved working with her, but she was too nice for me.”

John Stamos Continues to Support Lori Loughlin

Source: mega Stamos and Loughlin never dated, the actor insisted.