'Shattered' Lori Loughlin 'Can't Stop Crying' After Mossimo Giannulli Split, Insider Claims: 'She's an Absolute Mess'

Lori Loughlin is reportedly devastated over her and Mossimo Giannulli's shocking split. The Full House star apparently thought her separation from Giannulli after nearly 28 years of marriage would be nothing more than a short break — but his actions haven proven otherwise. "Lori’s doing her best to put on a brave face, but the scale of heartbreak and humiliation is on another level — Mossimo has totally checked out of the marriage," a source spilled to a news outlet on Tuesday, October 21.

Lori Loughlin 'Did Everything' to Try Saving Mossimo Giannulli Marriage

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin is devastated by her and Mossimo Giannulli's split.

Fortunately, the insider close to Loughlin promised "there will be no breakdown" for the sitcom star, as she "is a strong woman and will get through this with the help of loved ones." According to the source, Loughlin "did everything" to save their marriage — especially after their lives were torn apart due to the college admissions scandal.

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were married for almost 28 years.

While Loughlin was allegedly the one who initiated her and Giannulli's separation, she didn't think it would be permanent. "She thought that if she and Mossimo took a break, they would realize how much they mean to each other and get back together stronger than ever," the confidant confessed to National Enquirer. "But Mossimo left Lori in L.A. while he’s been staying at their other home in Idaho, and even when he flies back for business, he doesn’t check in on her. He’s given her no indication he ever wants to reconcile, and she’s crushed."

Mossimo Giannulli Spotted With Young Fashion Stylist After Lori Loughlin Split

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli both served prison time for their college admissions scandal.

To make matters worse, Giannulli has been spotted out and about with 32-year-old fashion stylist Hannah Harrison — who insisted they are nothing more than "good friends" during a chat with Us Weekly. "Lori is in a state of bewilderment because it’s so hard for her to comprehend how he’d be this callous," the source admitted. The insider continued, "She feels shattered and can’t stop crying. She’s an absolute mess and her friends and daughters are incredibly worried. They want her to seek help before she goes off the deep end."

Lori Loughlin's Rep Confirms Mossimo Giannulli Separation

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli share two daughters.