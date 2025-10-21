'Shattered' Lori Loughlin 'Can't Stop Crying' After Mossimo Giannulli Split, Insider Claims: 'She's an Absolute Mess'
Oct. 21 2025, Published 12:22 p.m. ET
Lori Loughlin is reportedly devastated over her and Mossimo Giannulli's shocking split.
The Full House star apparently thought her separation from Giannulli after nearly 28 years of marriage would be nothing more than a short break — but his actions haven proven otherwise.
"Lori’s doing her best to put on a brave face, but the scale of heartbreak and humiliation is on another level — Mossimo has totally checked out of the marriage," a source spilled to a news outlet on Tuesday, October 21.
Lori Loughlin 'Did Everything' to Try Saving Mossimo Giannulli Marriage
Fortunately, the insider close to Loughlin promised "there will be no breakdown" for the sitcom star, as she "is a strong woman and will get through this with the help of loved ones."
According to the source, Loughlin "did everything" to save their marriage — especially after their lives were torn apart due to the college admissions scandal.
While Loughlin was allegedly the one who initiated her and Giannulli's separation, she didn't think it would be permanent.
"She thought that if she and Mossimo took a break, they would realize how much they mean to each other and get back together stronger than ever," the confidant confessed to National Enquirer. "But Mossimo left Lori in L.A. while he’s been staying at their other home in Idaho, and even when he flies back for business, he doesn’t check in on her. He’s given her no indication he ever wants to reconcile, and she’s crushed."
Mossimo Giannulli Spotted With Young Fashion Stylist After Lori Loughlin Split
To make matters worse, Giannulli has been spotted out and about with 32-year-old fashion stylist Hannah Harrison — who insisted they are nothing more than "good friends" during a chat with Us Weekly.
"Lori is in a state of bewilderment because it’s so hard for her to comprehend how he’d be this callous," the source admitted.
The insider continued, "She feels shattered and can’t stop crying. She’s an absolute mess and her friends and daughters are incredibly worried. They want her to seek help before she goes off the deep end."
Lori Loughlin's Rep Confirms Mossimo Giannulli Separation
Loughlin's alleged struggles come weeks after news broke earlier this month that the 90210 actress and the renowned fashion designer had separated after nearly 28 years of marriage.
"They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time," Loughlin's representative Elizabeth Much said in a statement on October 2.
The separated spouses perhaps hinted at trouble in paradise when they put their Hidden Hills mansion up for sale in February.