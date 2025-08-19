John Stamos Posts Steamy Thirst Trap for 62nd Birthday: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

John Stamos stripped down to a pair of underwear — and nothing else — in a steamy shower post. The actor gave fans an inside look at his bathing routine while ringing in his 62nd birthday on Tuesday, August 19. Stamos sizzled underneath an outdoor shower head, baring his six-pack stomach.

Source: @johnstamos/Instagram John Stamos bared his lean physique in the shower.

His mouth was agape as he allowed the water to fall onto his shirtless body and black Calvin Klein boxers. The star flaunted his ageless figure while gearing up for birthday festivities at the Bowery Hotel in New York City. "A rooftop birthday shower in NYC to start the day, and the love of family and friends to carry me through," he wrote. "At 62, I’ve learned the best things in life can’t be washed away…laughter, love, and gratitude. Thank you for every wish and every year. I don’t take a single drop for granted." Stamos' famous friends and former costars left birthday wishes in the comments section. "Happy birthday uncle J 🥳🩷," Candace Cameron Bure wrote, referencing his Full House character, Uncle Jesse. "I love this. A ny rooftop birthday shower!" Rita Wilson exclaimed, while Debbie Gibson also wished him a happy birthday.

John Stamos Poses With Bananas at Jeff Ross' Show

Source: MEGA John Stamos just turned 62.

Ahead of his birthday, Stamos spent the night of Monday, August 18, at the premiere of Jeff Ross' one-man show, Take a Banana for the Ride. The TV star walked the red carpet with his wife, Caitlin, and posed in a photo booth surrounded by bananas. He donned a bright yellow button-down shirt underneath a black vest and blazer, paired with yellow aviator sunglasses. John Mayer, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Kimmel and Kenan Thompson were all in attendance as well to see the comedian perform at the Neederlander Theatre in New York City.

John Stamos' Sultry Throwback Photo

On August 14, John published a shirtless photo of himself when he was younger. He pasted the image in front of a collage inspired by Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album cover. In the throwback snapshot, the ER alum rocked a mullet, unbuttoned red shirt and gold cross necklace. "The life of an ex-teen idol," John wrote, adding that he has a "big reputation." "'Ex-teen idol' is how you’d refer to someone who hit the wall in adulthood. John never stopped being an idol lol," one fan quipped. "Uncle J in his Swiftie era? I'm here for it 😍," another gushed.

John Stamos Performs in 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Source: @johnstamos/Instagram John Stamos was a last-minute addition to 'Jesus Christ Superstar.'