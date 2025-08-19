or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > John Stamos
OK LogoPHOTOS

John Stamos Posts Steamy Thirst Trap for 62nd Birthday: Photo

Photo of John Stamos
Source: MEGA/@johnstamos/Instagram

John Stamos celebrated his 62nd birthday with a sizzling shower moment.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 19 2025, Published 3:58 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

John Stamos stripped down to a pair of underwear — and nothing else — in a steamy shower post.

The actor gave fans an inside look at his bathing routine while ringing in his 62nd birthday on Tuesday, August 19.

Stamos sizzled underneath an outdoor shower head, baring his six-pack stomach.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of John Stamos bared his lean physique in the shower.
Source: @johnstamos/Instagram

John Stamos bared his lean physique in the shower.

His mouth was agape as he allowed the water to fall onto his shirtless body and black Calvin Klein boxers. The star flaunted his ageless figure while gearing up for birthday festivities at the Bowery Hotel in New York City.

"A rooftop birthday shower in NYC to start the day, and the love of family and friends to carry me through," he wrote. "At 62, I’ve learned the best things in life can’t be washed away…laughter, love, and gratitude. Thank you for every wish and every year. I don’t take a single drop for granted."

Stamos' famous friends and former costars left birthday wishes in the comments section.

"Happy birthday uncle J 🥳🩷," Candace Cameron Bure wrote, referencing his Full House character, Uncle Jesse.

"I love this. A ny rooftop birthday shower!" Rita Wilson exclaimed, while Debbie Gibson also wished him a happy birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

John Stamos Poses With Bananas at Jeff Ross' Show

Image of John Stamos just turned 62.
Source: MEGA

John Stamos just turned 62.

Ahead of his birthday, Stamos spent the night of Monday, August 18, at the premiere of Jeff Ross' one-man show, Take a Banana for the Ride. The TV star walked the red carpet with his wife, Caitlin, and posed in a photo booth surrounded by bananas. He donned a bright yellow button-down shirt underneath a black vest and blazer, paired with yellow aviator sunglasses.

John Mayer, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Kimmel and Kenan Thompson were all in attendance as well to see the comedian perform at the Neederlander Theatre in New York City.

MORE ON:
John Stamos

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

John Stamos' Sultry Throwback Photo

Source: @johnstamos/Instagram

John Stamos was a 'teen idol' during his 'Full House' days.

On August 14, John published a shirtless photo of himself when he was younger. He pasted the image in front of a collage inspired by Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album cover. In the throwback snapshot, the ER alum rocked a mullet, unbuttoned red shirt and gold cross necklace.

"The life of an ex-teen idol," John wrote, adding that he has a "big reputation."

"'Ex-teen idol' is how you’d refer to someone who hit the wall in adulthood. John never stopped being an idol lol," one fan quipped.

"Uncle J in his Swiftie era? I'm here for it 😍," another gushed.

John Stamos Performs in 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Image of John Stamos was a last-minute addition to 'Jesus Christ Superstar.'
Source: @johnstamos/Instagram

John Stamos was a last-minute addition to 'Jesus Christ Superstar.'

John also made headlines earlier this month when he swooped in at the last minute to replace Josh Gad in Jesus Christ Superstar. He had 24 hours to prepare for his song as King Herod before performing live at the Hollywood Bowl on August 1.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.