Travis Kelce Inspired Taylor Swift to Embrace Her Sultry Side for 'The Life of a Showgirl' Album Cover, Insider Reveals
Travis Kelce helped Taylor Swift unleash a shocking new side of herself.
The football star, 35, reportedly encouraged the musician, 35, to let loose in her racy The Life of a Showgirl album cover.
The series of new photographs shows Swift nearly nude in a bathtub, barely covered up in crystallized lingerie and fishnet tights.
"Travis treats her with so much dignity and respect, and it has allowed her to explore a sexier side of herself safely," a source told an outlet on Monday, August 18.
The pop star did not "feel as safe with other men" as she now does with Kelce, allowing her to embrace her sexuality with ease. Swift is "aware that she is maturing" and is excited to show her fans what's in store next for her.
"[She] trusts that her fans will follow her through all parts of her personality, but she won’t be doing anything too explicit," the insider added.
Another source called Kelce a "confidence booster to whomever he surrounds himself with." Although Swift "has so much confidence in herself," her boyfriend only "reiterates this to her."
What Inspired Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' Album Cover?
The Grammy winner reflected on the inspiration behind the album cover during a guest appearance on Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.
"My day ends with me in a bathtub, not usually in a bedazzled dress....I wanted to sort of, like, glamorize all the aspects of how [the Eras] Tour felt," she explained. "The reason I wanted to have an offstage moment as the main album cover is because this album isn’t really about what happened to me onstage. It’s about what I was going through offstage."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans React to Taylor Swift's Album Cover
Fans were dazzled by Swift's seductive images and showered the star with praise on social media.
"The way my jaw dropped. I've never seen Taylor look this s----- before I'm not ready for this," one person wrote on X.
"Taylor looks SO HOT on the new album cover im OBSESSED," another exclaimed on TikTok.
When Did Taylor Swift Write 'The Life of a Showgirl?'
The Life of a Showgirl drops on October 3 with 12 new tracks, including "Opalite," "Father Figure," "Eldest Daughter" and "The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)."
"I care more about this record more than I can even overstate," Swift gushed on Kelce's podcast. "This is the record I've been wanting to make for a very long time."
Even while she was performing on her Eras Tour in Europe, she was hard at work on her latest project.
"I would be playing shows, like three shows in a row and have three days off," she said. "I'd fly to Sweden, go back to the tour and actually like working on this. I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating."