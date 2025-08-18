COUPLES Travis Kelce Inspired Taylor Swift to Embrace Her Sultry Side for 'The Life of a Showgirl' Album Cover, Insider Reveals Source: MEGA Travis Kelce instilled Taylor Swift with the confidence to strip down for 'The Life of a Showgirl' album cover, an insider said. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 18 2025, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce helped Taylor Swift unleash a shocking new side of herself. The football star, 35, reportedly encouraged the musician, 35, to let loose in her racy The Life of a Showgirl album cover. The series of new photographs shows Swift nearly nude in a bathtub, barely covered up in crystallized lingerie and fishnet tights.

Source: New Heights/YouTube Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since 2023.

"Travis treats her with so much dignity and respect, and it has allowed her to explore a sexier side of herself safely," a source told an outlet on Monday, August 18. The pop star did not "feel as safe with other men" as she now does with Kelce, allowing her to embrace her sexuality with ease. Swift is "aware that she is maturing" and is excited to show her fans what's in store next for her. "[She] trusts that her fans will follow her through all parts of her personality, but she won’t be doing anything too explicit," the insider added. Another source called Kelce a "confidence booster to whomever he surrounds himself with." Although Swift "has so much confidence in herself," her boyfriend only "reiterates this to her."

What Inspired Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' Album Cover?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) Source: @taylorswift/Instagram Taylor Swift explores a raunchy side of herself for 'The Life of a Showgirl.'

The Grammy winner reflected on the inspiration behind the album cover during a guest appearance on Kelce's "New Heights" podcast. "My day ends with me in a bathtub, not usually in a bedazzled dress....I wanted to sort of, like, glamorize all the aspects of how [the Eras] Tour felt," she explained. "The reason I wanted to have an offstage moment as the main album cover is because this album isn’t really about what happened to me onstage. It’s about what I was going through offstage."

Fans React to Taylor Swift's Album Cover

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce frequently pack on the PDA in public.

Fans were dazzled by Swift's seductive images and showered the star with praise on social media. "The way my jaw dropped. I've never seen Taylor look this s----- before I'm not ready for this," one person wrote on X. "Taylor looks SO HOT on the new album cover im OBSESSED," another exclaimed on TikTok.

When Did Taylor Swift Write 'The Life of a Showgirl?'

Source: New Heights/YouTube Taylor Swift joined Travis Kelce's podcast.