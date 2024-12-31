or
John Stamos' Wife Caitlin McHugh Jokes Their Relationship Is Strong Because He 'Went Through Everyone Else Already'

Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos met in 2011.

Dec. 31 2024

Caitlin McHugh isn't afraid to bring up her handsome hubby's past romantic life.

While discussing how they keep their relationship thriving in a recent interview with Fox News, the Invisible Raptor actress, 38, quipped her husband, John Stamos, 61, "went through everyone else" in Hollywood before he started dating her in 2016.

"I guess it has been a long time in Hollywood. Not in real life, but we spend a lot of time together," McHugh said of their marriage.

"There's a lot of good communication and stuff," she added, before teasing, "But really, I wonder if it's just that he went through everyone else already. I was the last one."

The Full House actor has been linked to a number of beautiful women in Hollywood, including model Teri Copley, singer Paula Abdul and actress Denise Richards. He was also married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2004.

As OK! previously reported, in his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, Stamos referred to Romijn as "the devil" and confessed that he "hated" her toward the end of their marriage. He also claimed in a separate interview that he felt "emasculated" by her.

The sitcom heartthrob met McHugh in 2011 after costarring on an episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit together. Several years later, they began their romantic relationship, and after less than two years of dating, they announced their engagement in 2017.

The pair tied the knot in 2018. They share one son, Billy, 6, together.

Later in the Fox News interview, McHugh playfully described her only child as a "hambone and a half" and "just like his dad."

"[He] has not fallen far from the tree at all," she added. "He just loves making other kids laugh. He's got all these little girls with crushes on him and stuff. I mean, he can't help it. It's just who he is."

"But unlike us, he's more athletic, too," she continued. "He's on the basketball team, and he likes to do sporty things, and we don't understand that at all, but we're supportive of whatever he chooses to take interest in. And luckily, for better or worse, entertaining is definitely a part of him."

