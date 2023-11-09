John Stamos Is 'Still Very Broken Up About' Bob Saget's Death Almost 2 Years Later
John Stamos reflected on the death of his dear friend Bob Saget while on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, November 8.
The 60-year-old recalled the deep connection he and his Full House costar shared, noting that he’s “still very broken up about” his passing almost two years later.
“He never left anything on the table,” Stamos said of Saget, who died of a head injury January 9, 2022. “He always told you how much he loved you and cared about you, so let's keep his legacy going with that as it’s so important.”
Stamos then told a sweet story, in which he claimed the Entourage alum left him a sign on the night of his death.
Host Jennifer Hudson revealed that when she sees a hummingbird she thinks it’s her late “family visiting.”
Stamos agreed with the sentiment, noting, “I remember seeing one in my dad’s garden, and my mom said, ‘Hey that’s your dad'. And then now she’s been gone and my son Billy would be like, ‘There’s grandma Retta, there’s Papa Bill.' It’s so beautiful,” said Stamos.
He added: “I went in his backyard the night he died and I said ‘Bob, come on, show me a sign, show me that you’re OK up there.’"
“And I started to walk back and this little hummingbird came,” Stamos remembered. “I have it on my phone. It had a red, my mum used to wear a red scarf and she had red hair and it was her saying, ‘It’s OK, we’re OK. Bob’s up here and just be kind to one another and be loving like he was.’”
Hudson chimed in, “When we see stuff like that we know that they’re smiling down on us, so you know that they’re smiling on you.”
As OK! previously reported, one day before Stamos’ memoir If You Would Have Told Me released — the actor sat down on Live With Kelly and Mark and discussed how the death of Saget reconnected Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen with the cast of Full House.
The father-of-one began by stating how "proud" he was of the twins, adding, "I love them dearly and they’ve done so well."
"When Bob passed away, they came — and they were so kind," he said of the two women, who were the only ones to opt out of the Fuller House spinoff.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"You know, they were here and we were there. And we just weren’t so close over the years because of distance and they said all the things we wanted to hear. They said, 'We loved our childhood, we love you guys. Thank you for those beautiful eight years.' It was really something that the rest of us needed to hear. It was really nice," Stamos said.