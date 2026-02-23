or
John Travolta's Son Benjamin Towers Over Actor in Belated Christmas Card: Photo

split photo of John Travolta, Benjamin & family
Source: MEGA; @johntravolta/Instagram

John Travolta shared a belated Christmas card featuring son Benjamin towering over him.

Profile Image

Feb. 23 2026, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

John Travolta proudly showcased his son, Benjamin, in a Christmas card shared on Instagram.

The 15-year-old has noticeably grown taller than his famous father, capturing attention from fans and followers.

image of John Travolta shared a belated 2025 Christmas card with his children.
Source: @johntravolta/Instagram

John Travolta shared a belated 2025 Christmas card with his children.

In the family photo, Travolta, 71, embraces Benjamin and his daughter, Ella, 25, marking the occasion with a “belated Christmas card” for 2025.

The actor expressed his affection, saying, “My beautiful babies in my belated Christmas card 2025.”

His post resonates with fans who admire the evident bond he shares with his children.

Fans responded enthusiastically to the post.

One commenter wrote, “Beautiful children! Love your relationship with them. You can tell they know they’re loved.”

Another follower added, “Kelly has to be smiling so big tonight in heaven, John — you’re a man that truly deserves to be called Dad!”

Such sentiments reflect the public’s appreciation for Travolta’s family dynamics.

image of Son Benjamin, 15, appeared taller than his famous father.
Source: MEGA

Son Benjamin, 15, appeared taller than his famous father.

John Travolta

The Christmas card serves as a reminder of Travolta's late wife, Kelly Preston, who passed away in 2020. The couple also had a son, Jett, who died at 16 in 2009 due to a seizure. The loss of Jett is an underlying theme in Travolta's life, and fans continue to support him through their comments.

Travolta shared more glimpses of his son Benjamin's life, including a recent hiking trip in Norway captured on social media. The video features Benjamin reaching the top of a snowy mountain. Travolta captioned it, “Ain’t no mountain high enough for my son Ben,” showcasing their adventurous spirit.

However, the family’s joy faces scrutiny as recent reports allege that Benjamin’s biological mother is Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley. A lawsuit filed by Priscilla Presley’s former business partner claims that John and Kelly used Riley’s eggs for conception.

image of Kelly Preston passed away in 2020.
Source: @johntravolta/Instagram

Kelly Preston passed away in 2020.

Priscilla’s attorney, Marty Singer, denied these allegations, stating, “These recent outrageous allegations have absolutely nothing to do with the claims in this case,” and described them as “shameful.”

