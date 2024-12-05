Lily-Rose Depp Shows Off Stunning Figure in See-Through Top While Out and About in London: Photos
Lily-Rose Depp is a fashion idol!
On Thursday, December 5, the Nosferatu actress, 25, was spotted on the streets of London in a see-through top and matching skirt.
In the stunning images from her stroll, the HBO star showed off her chest in a yellow knit vest, which she accessorized with a gold heart-shaped necklace. The daughter of Johnny Depp also wore gray leather heels and short pleated bottoms as she exited Global Studios in the European city.
The celeb’s curled hair blew in the wind as she looked focused and carefree on her walk.
The Idol lead’s outing came after she made headlines in May 2023 for weighing in on her father’s Hollywood comeback, a year after his trial with Amber Heard tarnished his reputation.
As OK! previously reported, after the Pirates of the Caribbean alum’s project Jeanne du Barry received a seven-minute standing ovation at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Lily-Rose spoke with reporters.
"I'm super happy for him. I'm super excited," she said at the festival. "And it's so awesome that we get to do projects that we're super proud of."
Johnny took time out of the spotlight after his highly-publicized defamation trial against his ex-wife took place in the summer of 2022. After tons of criticism, Johnny ended up winning the case against the Aquaman 2 actress. Heard later appealed, however, in December of 2022, and the two later settled.
- Nicole Kidman Shows Off Killer Physique After Revealing She Avoids Worrying What People Think of Her Fashion Choices: Photos
- Angelina Jolie Oozes Sex Appeal At 46 — Celebrate The Prolific Actress' Birthday With Her Most Stunning Photos
- Is Emma Watson Truly Done With Hollywood? Actress Recently Spotted Walking The Red Carpet
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
At the time, Lily-Rose refused to comment on the sensitive situation.
"When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal…I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts," she said seven months following the trial.
"I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever," she added. "And I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there."
The model also received tons of attention last year for her controversial role in The Idol.
Despite the negative reviews of the show — which was canceled mid-way through the first season — Lily-Rose gushed about her role at the time.
"Jocelyn is a born and bred performer — and I think that extends to every aspect of her life, not just her professional life," she stated of her character. "The way that she dresses, for example, is her trying to tell you something all the time... or express herself in some kind of way."
"I also think that the occasional bareness of the character physically mirrors the bareness that we get to see emotionally in her," the blonde beauty continued. "I was given the privilege of being really involved in the creation of this character and the ins and outs of how she expresses herself."