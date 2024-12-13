Holy Smokes! Lily-Rose Depp Serves Looks in Breathtaking Gown at L.A. Premiere of 'Nosferatu': Photos

The Idol actress — who plays Ellen Hutter in the Robert Eggers-directed horror film — strutted down the red carpet in a vintage Chanel Fall 1995 couture sleeveless, floor-length satin gown and accessorized the design with diamond earrings, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.

Lily-Rose's hair was parted down the middle. The front two pieces were braided and tucked behind her ears.