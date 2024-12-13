Holy Smokes! Lily-Rose Depp Serves Looks in Breathtaking Gown at L.A. Premiere of 'Nosferatu': Photos
Lily-Rose Depp is one gorgeous goddess!
The famed daughter of Johnny Depp and his ex Vanessa Paradis absolutely stunned at the Los Angeles premiere of Nosferatu at the TCL Chinese Theater on Thursday night, December 12.
The Idol actress — who plays Ellen Hutter in the Robert Eggers-directed horror film — strutted down the red carpet in a vintage Chanel Fall 1995 couture sleeveless, floor-length satin gown and accessorized the design with diamond earrings, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.
Lily-Rose's hair was parted down the middle. The front two pieces were braided and tucked behind her ears.
Lily-Rose stars alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bill Skarsgård, Willem Dafoe, Emma Corrin and Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Ineson in the highly-anticipated remake of the 1922 silent film of the same name.
The King actress was the only one of her costars to wear a color other than black to the movie premiere — aside from Dafoe — who layered his dark suit over a gray sweater.
Lily-Rose opened up about the difficulties surrounding certain scenes she had to film for Nosferatu during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, December 10.
For the movie, Lily-Rose acted out several possession scenes, which she admitted was "very physically and emotionally demanding work."
"When you are moving your body in that way… it almost brings up emotion because you are — literally speaking —shaking things up," she confessed. "The most difficult part was getting it right. It meant so much to me."
Lily-Rose explained: "Every physical moment is an external manifestation of what she is going though internally. So I wanted those moments to not only look right physically but also to be lending themselves to the storytelling."
Following Thursday night's premiere, Lily-Rose attended an after-party with her girlfriend, 070 Shake, at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.
For the occasion, Lily-Rose remained in her glowing gray gown, though she kept warm by bundling up in a black jacket. Meanwhile, 070 Shake matched her lady in a sophisticated gray vest and trousers, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The pair appeared giggly and in love, as Lily-Rose held hands with the "Honey" singer — whose real name is Danielle Balbuena — on their way out of the gathering.
The Voyagers actress revealed in May 2023 that she had started dating 070 Shake four months prior.
Lily-Rose confirmed she and 070 Shake were still going strong last month while walking the red carpet at the 15th annual Governors Awards on November 17.
"It's that kind of je ne sais quoi," she told a reporter from E! News. "You can't describe that kind of feeling. I'm very happy."
Just Jared obtained photos of Lily-Rose and 070 Shake leaving the Nosferatu L.A. premiere after-party.