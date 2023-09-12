Johnny Ferraro, Creator of 'American Gladiators,' Reveals How He Became the 'Godfather of Reality Television' and What the Future Holds for the Brand

It all started when Ferraro was growing up in Erie, Penn., when he knew he wanted to break out into the entertainment world. In the early '80s, Ferraro was an Elvis Presley impersonator when he and his friend Dann Carr came up with the idea of American Gladiators. "We did it together. That's always how I looked at it," Ferraro notes.

Later on, the first American Gladiators competition was held in 1982 at a high school gym, but after developing and packaging the content as a movie project, Ferraro ended up taking the brand to new heights by making it into a TV series. "I started knocking on doors. We then started shopping the movie. Dann then said, 'Johnny, why don't you buy me out?' I said, 'I think I can make something special.' He sold me all his rights in 1984, so he no association with American Gladiators or any part of the TV show — but that's not how it is portrayed in the documentary. Gladiators is still around, and they just finished producing UK Gladiators, which will air in January 2024," he says.