Happy Birthday to the Queen of Pop! Britney Spears celebrated her birthday in typical Spears fashion… a day early.

The pop star posted a pair of adorable pics with her 26-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari, wishing herself a “Happy b-day,” on Instagram a day before her December 2 birthday (proving once again that she lives life on her terms and everything she does gets attention!).

IS BRITNEY SPEARS ACTUALLY OK? INSIDE 6 VERY WORRISOME MOMENTS OF 2020

Spears is one of the most influential pop stars of our lifetime. From her humble beginning on the singing competition show Star Search, to becoming a Mouseketeer on The Mickey Mouse Club alongside future boyfriend, Justin Timberlake and singing sensation Christina Aguilera, everything Spears has done has made headlines.

Since the release of her iconic hit, “Hit Me Baby One More Time” in 1998 — which still remains one of the best-selling singles of all time — Spears has remained a force of nature in the entertainment world for nearly three decades.

INSIDE BRITNEY SPEARS‘ LIFE IN QUARANTINE: SISTER JAMIE LYNN SPILLS DETAILS

The “Stronger” singer has made some interesting choices in her life and career — kissing Madonna in 2003, shaving her head in 2007 and her rocky Las Vegas Residency in 2013 — Spears isn’t afraid of a controversial moment, which is why her career is as iconic as she is.

OK! takes a look at the pop phenom’s humble beginning from Star Search to global superstar.