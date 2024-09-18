JoJo Reveals She Had a 'Cold' Encounter With a Former Idol While Appearing on 'TRL'

In an interview with SiriusXM's “TikTok Radio” to promote her book Over the Influence: A Memoir, which came out on Tuesday, September 17, JoJo was asked about a "cold" encounter with a celebrity whose name she didn’t reveal but detailed in the book.

"Feeling the way this person made me feel taught me [that] I just never want to make anyone feel that way. And it made me feel like 'D---, you don't want to meet your idols,'" the 33-year-old pop sensation said.