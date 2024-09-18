JoJo Reveals She Had a 'Cold' Encounter With a Former Idol While Appearing on 'TRL'
There’s one thing JoJo Levesque learned at a young age: don't meet someone you look up to.
In an interview with SiriusXM's “TikTok Radio” to promote her book Over the Influence: A Memoir, which came out on Tuesday, September 17, JoJo was asked about a "cold" encounter with a celebrity whose name she didn’t reveal but detailed in the book.
"Feeling the way this person made me feel taught me [that] I just never want to make anyone feel that way. And it made me feel like 'D---, you don't want to meet your idols,'" the 33-year-old pop sensation said.
Some were quick to point out that JoJo appeared on TRL alongside Christina Aguilera, 43.
Although the “Leave (Get Out)” singer didn’t mention Aguilera, fans pointed out JoJo's long-standing admiration for the “What a Girl Wants” singer. This included covering Aguilera's songs, sporting her merchandise and supporting the artist at a party in 2021.
One user shared the clip of JoJo and the "Genie in a Bottle" songstress from the 2004 episode on X (formerly Twitter).
“Christina Aguilera thanked Lala, Ludacris and Jojo - @xtina just met @iamjojo on TRL for this first time and told her it was nice to meet her. She was campaigning that week for the youth to vote and doing the rounds,” the post read.
Though JoJo didn't spill the tea about Aguilera, she spoke about other celebrities she's had the pleasure of meeting.
"But then I had so many great experiences. Like, I talked about meeting Beyoncé, 43, in the book. And she's just like truly the most ... I think I described her as incandescent," she said.
JoJo also shared in Over the Influence about her special bond with Taylor Swift, 34, and Selena Gomez, 32, as they celebrated Galentine’s Day together at the “Shake It Off” singer’s house.
"Taylor had this arts and crafts section set up where we took pictures of ourselves and slapped them on this cute questionnaire where we described our best qualities (and our worst ones), the things we were looking for in a guy, and the reasons why we were currently single," she wrote.