Christina Aguilera Doesn't 'Give a F--- About' Opinions on Her Weight After Ozempic Rumors Swirl
Christina Aguilera isn't letting those Ozempic rumors affect her.
While growing up in the spotlight, she said the media's obsession with her weight took a toll on her.
“When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s,” she says. “I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager,'" the singer, 43, said in a new interview with Glamour, which was published on Thursday, August 15.
Now, the mom-of-two hopes to teach her kids how to feel their best no matter what.
"Your kids trigger things in you that you don’t want them to go through,” the star, who shares daughter Summer Rain with fiancé Matt Rutler and son Max, 16, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, added. “And it’s almost like you’re reliving this whole thing again. … You just want the best for your kids.”
“I love my son and my daughter so much, and you do want to shield and protect them from the world,” she added. “But they have to learn their own lessons.”
The Grammy winner's comments come after TikTok users speculated she might be using the weight-loss drug to slim down.
After the performer stepped out in Mexico in May, one person said, "She's so tiny," while another added, “best Ozempic result to date.”
The star hasn't addressed if she turns to the drug or not.
However, people praised her new Glamour cover. One person wrote, "she looks goood" while another said, "My fully admiration for her make me speechless. Perfection!"
A third person added, "Omg beautiful."
These days, Aguilera is working on new music, which will be released when the time is right.
“I think the biggest word that sums up that first record for me is grateful,” she said. “Being thankful because it got my foot in the door. After 25 years I’m so proud of it. I think to sustain anything for a lengthy amount of time takes a lot of work and dedication and passion. There are many elements that go into being able to build something.”