Now, the mom-of-two hopes to teach her kids how to feel their best no matter what.

"Your kids trigger things in you that you don’t want them to go through,” the star, who shares daughter Summer Rain with fiancé Matt Rutler and son Max, 16, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, added. “And it’s almost like you’re reliving this whole thing again. … You just want the best for your kids.”

“I love my son and my daughter so much, and you do want to shield and protect them from the world,” she added. “But they have to learn their own lessons.”