JoJo Siwa Blasts Miley Cyrus for Wanting to Bring Her ‘Back Out’ of the Closet: ‘Not What the World Needs to Hear’
JoJo Siwa isn’t too happy with Miley Cyrus’ recent comments about her.
Just days after Cyrus expressed wanting to bring Siwa "back out of the closet," the Dance Moms alum clapped back with a lengthy speech on Thursday, June 12.
JoJo Siwa Responds to Miley Cyrus' Comments
The "Karma" singer, 22, posted an Instagram carousel showcasing her long-standing love for the pop star, 32. The photo dump featured a snapshot from a Cyrus-themed 5th birthday party, a Bangerz shirt, a Cyrus-inspired dance costume and a photo of the duo.
Siwa captioned the social media share, "I was happy at my 5th birthday having a Miley-themed party, and I’m still happy now at 22...If you know me, you know that Miley is my day 1, grew up beyond inspired by her from 2 years old on."
She proceeded to express her disappointment over Cyrus’ recent comments, writing, "I wasn’t sure how I felt about things for a couple of days...but I’ve started to come to some thoughts....I don’t believe what Miley said at World Pride was ill-intended, honestly, I think it was meant to be a joke, but just not very good one haha. Not what the world, or myself, needs to hear any day of the week."
Siwa reached out to the singer, to which she replied, "All love. Always."
The dancer, who is in a relationship with her Big Brother costar Chris Hughes, ended her post with a heartfelt message to fans figuring out their sexuality.
"Honestly, the most beautiful thing I’ve learned in the last 5 years is that love is a gorgeous rainbow. Don’t question yourself, don’t second-guess yourself, just love. Love love love love love," she wrote. "People judge no matter what, and it can be very hard, especially when it comes from someone you love, and look up to...but if you feel happy and content with yourself, that’s most important. You get one life....hold onto it, make it yours, find your happy, and love."
Miley Cyrus Wants to 'Bring' JoJo Siwa 'Back Out' of the Closet
On Sunday, June 8, a video circulated of Cyrus inside a closet to celebrate Pride Month, pre-recorded for WorldPride 2025 in Washington, D.C.
"Enjoy coming out of the closet if this Pride is the time for you. It shouldn’t be a month — it should be a year, it should be infinite," she said. "I’m going back inside to get more pretzels and find JoJo Siwa and bring her back out."
Fans weren’t too pleased with the "Flowers" singer calling out Siwa.
"Why can’t people be bi? Like genuinely why aren’t bisexual people treated right," one person wrote on TikTok.
"So disappointed in Miley for this jojo rlly looked up to her and had nothing but nice things to say about her all these years," another added.