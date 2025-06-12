JoJo Siwa Blasts Miley Cyrus for Wanting to Bring Her ‘Back Out’ of the Closet: ‘Not What the World Needs to Hear’

The "Karma" singer, 22, posted an Instagram carousel showcasing her long-standing love for the pop star, 32. The photo dump featured a snapshot from a Cyrus-themed 5th birthday party, a Bangerz shirt, a Cyrus-inspired dance costume and a photo of the duo.

Siwa captioned the social media share, "I was happy at my 5th birthday having a Miley-themed party, and I’m still happy now at 22...If you know me, you know that Miley is my day 1, grew up beyond inspired by her from 2 years old on."