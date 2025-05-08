Born This Way! 8 Things JoJo Siwa Has Said About Her Sexuality
JoJo Siwa Came Out in January 2021
In January 2021, JoJo Siwa hinted at her coming out when she posted a video of herself dancing to Lady Gaga's hit song "Born This Way" — a widely regarded LGBTQ+ anthem.
A few days after sharing the clip, she uploaded a photo of herself wearing a shirt with the text, "Best. G--. Cousin. Ever." She also sported a rainbow Gucci track jacket in another Instagram photo.
"Right now, what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's OK, that it's awesome and that the world is there for you," Siwa said in an Instagram video. "There's so many people that are there for you."
The "Karma" hitmaker also shared, "My whole life I have liked people … I always believed that my person was going to be my person, and if that person happened to be a boy — great, and if that person happened to be a girl — great."
JoJo Siwa Identified as Pansexual
The 21-year-old Dance Moms star shared more details about her coming out journey, confessing she still did not know what she was.
"It's like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I'm Ky-sexual," she said in an April 2021 cover story of People. "But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, q----, l------, g--, straight. I always just say g-- because it just kind of covers it or q---- because I think the keyword is cool."
"I like q----," she added. "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."
She Wanted to Create 'G-- Pop'
In an interview with EW published in June 2021, Siwa reflected on being called a g-- icon shortly after she came out.
"I think is the biggest honor," she told the outlet during the cover shoot. "About a year ago, I started having all these music meetings just for fun, just getting my head where I want to go. And I told the producers, 'I want to create g-- pop, and I want to have a concert for the girls and for the g---.' Turns out a year later, I am very much so g--."
What JoJo Siwa Felt After Coming Out
Siwa embraced her sexuality even more one year after she came out as LGBTQ.
In a 2022 Instagram post, the "Guilty Pleasure" songstress said she "felt more love than ever" in "the last 364 days."
As she was "asked a lot" if coming out was nerve-wracking, she admitted, "The answer is yes of course, anything that's different about you is scary, however… it's what makes me… me. so I had no fear with sharing it with the world❤️."
"Truthfully I feel like I was put on this earth to be a role model for kids, and letting all the kids of the world know that loving everyone for who they are no matter what is something that I will always believe in and always share❤️," Siwa continued.
The Nickelodeon star concluded her post with a gentle reminder to her fans, telling them they are "absolutely perfect" no matter who they are and what they look like.
Siwa added, "Thank you for showing me the most love throughout this year and throughout my entire life. I love you all❤️🙏🏼🏳️🌈."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Time She Realized She Was G--
Siwa unleashed her rapping skills in a TikTok video while also sharing the moment she knew she was g--.
"One thing about me is that when I was 12, Demi Lovato came out with a song called 'Cool for the Summer.' I really, really liked it and listened to it all the time. I did not know what it meant back then but now that I'm older I know what it means," said the "BOOMERANG" singer.
She also recalled the time Jenna Dewan went on Lip Sync Battle, noting it became part of her g-- awakening.
Siwa then divulged, "A couple years later, a man was my first date and he wanted to have s-- with me and I did not want to — never wanted to, grossed out by the thought of it. Immediately knew men are not my thing. Women are my gig. Gotta go."
In March 2023, the J Team star told People she realized she was g-- when she developed feelings for a female pal while they were spending time at Disney World.
"I was here for 14 days with a girl that was my really good friend and I realized that, 'Oh, I like her.' And having all those feelings while just being in the most magical place in the world and the happiest place on Earth was so cool. We're not together anymore, but we did have some really fun, happy memories here," Siwa continued.
JoJo Siwa Admitted She Was Not Ready to Label Herself Fully
After Siwa broke the Big Brother house's rule about communicating in code, she emotionally said the secret language helped her feel more open about her sexuality.
"Essentially, you have female and you have male. I've met a lot of females, love them, [but] don't feel like I'm them," she said during the April 16 episode of Celebrity Big Brother U.K. "Met a lot of males, love them [but] definitely not one. Met a lot of people in my life who are non-binary, and these beautiful non-binary people are who I feel the most like. It's not something that I want to say about myself yet, but it's something that is confusing."
JoJo Siwa Said She Was Q----
During the April 22 episode of Celebrity Big Brother U.K., the "Kid In A Candy Store" singer told housemate Danny Beard she "feel[s], like, so q----."
"I think that's the thing. I've always told myself I'm a l------, and I think being here I've realized: 'Oh, I'm not a l------, I'm q----.' And I think that's really cool," she said of her evolving sexuality.
After joking she was "switching letters," Siwa shared that having space in her coming out journey is what she "loves about sexuality."
She continued, "F--k the L, I'm going to the Q!"
JoJo Siwa Clarified Her Sexuality
In an April episode of "The Viall Files" podcast, the "Only Getting Better" singer clarified several things about sexuality and gender identity being "fluid."
"It could be one thing today and one thing tomorrow," said Siwa. "When I came out, I came out as pansexual, then I came out as l------, then I was like, maybe I am pansexual, then maybe I was like, no, maybe I am a l------, then I was like, maybe I'm bisexual, then I was like, you know what? I think I'm just g--, don't know what that means. Then I was like, no, maybe I'm a l------. Now I'm like, you know what? I think I'm just q----."