Born This Way! 8 Things JoJo Siwa Has Said About Her Sexuality

In January 2021, JoJo Siwa hinted at her coming out when she posted a video of herself dancing to Lady Gaga's hit song "Born This Way" — a widely regarded LGBTQ+ anthem.

A few days after sharing the clip, she uploaded a photo of herself wearing a shirt with the text, "Best. G--. Cousin. Ever." She also sported a rainbow Gucci track jacket in another Instagram photo.

"Right now, what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's OK, that it's awesome and that the world is there for you," Siwa said in an Instagram video. "There's so many people that are there for you."

The "Karma" hitmaker also shared, "My whole life I have liked people … I always believed that my person was going to be my person, and if that person happened to be a boy — great, and if that person happened to be a girl — great."