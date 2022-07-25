Despite her fallout with the network, the young star has been thriving: not only did she score second place on the latest season of DWTS, but she became the first contestant to have a same-sex partner, taking to the dance floor with Jenna Johnson.

"They asked, would I be more comfortable with a female or with a male and immediately I knew for myself I would be way more comfortable with a girl," she explained at the time. "I have a chance right now to make history and to break down a barrier and there's nothing that I would rather do than that."