OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Reality Tv > Mickey Rourke
REALITY TV

'Ashamed' Mickey Rourke Calls Himself 'a Work in Progress' After Exiting 'Celebrity Big Brother U.K.' Due to Multiple Controversies

Photo of Mickey Rourke
Source: mega

Mickey Rourke didn't even last one week on 'Celebrity Big Brother U.K.'

By:

April 14 2025, Published 10:52 a.m. ET

Mickey Rourke lasted just six days in the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. house before stirring up so much controversy that he agreed to exit the game.

The TV series shared the news on Saturday, April 12, with the actor — who used inappropriate language and got aggressive during his week on set — giving one last confessional before saying goodbye.

mickey rourke celebrity big brother uk
Source: mega

Mickey Rourke agreed to leave 'Celebrity Big Brother U.K.' after causing multiple controversies.

"I stepped over the line. I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing," the former wrestler stated. "I lost my temper, and I’ve been trying to work on it my whole life."

"I blame myself. I know it was my bad," Rourke, 72, continued. "I got a short fuse, and I know I upset a lot of people out there. I’m sorry for that."

ashamed mickey rourke exiting celebrity big brother uk controversies
Source: mega

The actor admitted he's 'ashamed' of his behavior and acknowledged he has a bad temper.

“I’m ashamed of myself for getting that hot. I went over the line. I did wrong," he said. "I guess I can say I’m a work in progress."

The star added that he wants to have "better self-control" going forward.

A spokesperson clarified that Rourke "agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior."

MORE ON:
Mickey Rourke

ashamed mickey rourke exiting celebrity big brother uk controversies
Source: @DannyWxo/x

Rourke first sparked backlash when he made homophobic comments toward costar JoJo Siwa.

Rourke's trouble started after he found out costar JoJo Siwa was a member of the the LGBTQ+ community.

"If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore," the former athlete told the singer, 21, who replied, "I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship."

In addition, when he used a homophobic slur to refer to a cigarette, he gestured to Siwa and said, "I’m not talking to you."

ashamed mickey rourke exiting celebrity big brother uk controversies
Source: @TheGriftReport/x

The show's last straw for Rourke was when he cursed out and got aggressive toward castmate Chris Hughes.

Aside from public backlash, Rourke received a warning from the reality TV competition and also said sorry to the Nickelodeon star for his behavior.

"I apologize. I don’t have dishonorable intentions — I’m just talking smack you know," he noted. "I wasn’t taking it all so serious. I didn’t mean in it any bad intentions and if I did, sorry."

"I want to apologize. I’ve got a habit of having a short fuse," the Wrestler actor explained. "And I don’t mean nothing by it. I do mean it [sorry]. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t say it to you."

A few days later, he nearly got into a physical altercation with Chris Hughes during a challenge.

At the time, the cast was dressed up in pirate gear, and at one point, Rourke asked Hughes, "You looking at me? Don’t eyeball me."

"Don’t f------ eyeball me. You c---," he spat at the Love Island star, 32.

After Rourke cooled off, he apologized to Hughes, but the damage was already done.

