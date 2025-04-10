JoJo Siwa's Lover Kath Ebbs Outraged by Mickey Rourke's 'Violent, Misogynistic and Homophobic' Comments on 'Celebrity Big Brother U.K.'
JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs is furious.
Ebbs, who identifies as non-binary goes by she/they pronouns, took to Instagram to express their angry reaction to Mickey Rourke, 72, issuing a verbally "homophobic" attack on Siwa during Celebrity Big Brother U.K. on Wednesday, April 9.
"A lot of people want to know my thoughts on Mickey Rourke, or however the f--- you say his last name, on his comments towards my partner JoJo on Big Brother and quite frankly it is beyond disgusting and it's literally taken me many hours to even process what the f---- I just watched," the DJ and media personality, who, like Siwa, 21, is in their 20s, expressed.
Ebbs continued: "Not only because that is the literal love of my life and I want to protect her at all costs and I feel so helpless that I cannot be there to not only comfort her but to also lose it at that f------ weasel of a man but secondly take the fact out that I have massive emotional stakes in the comments towards her."
Calling Rourke's remarks "rooted in misogyny and violence," Ebbs drew attention to the various "layers" of the former professional boxer and Siwa's conversation.
"Firstly he asks her if she is into boys or girls, she answers that she is gay. He then proceeds to tell her that he is going to turn her straight if she is in the house long enough. She shuts it down," Ebbs explained. "Once she shuts it down she says he's going to tie her up. That is a rape joke, that's what that is, call it what is is. She shuts him down over and over again, he then goes actually I'm going to get rid of you. Which is rooted in misogyny."
"He deemed her unf------- in that moment and then went if the male gaze is not apart of this situation and I have no power over you sexually, which also no offense Mickey you look like a f------ foot so you don't stand a chance with anyone anyway because your a f------ loser," Ebbs declared.
While Ebbs admitted they were "glad that production gave him a formal warning" after Rourke "called her a f-----," Siwa's partner felt a bit "disappointed" the famous actor wasn't further held accountable for his language.
Elsewhere in their reaction to the shocking Celebrity Big Brother U.K. episode, Ebbs thanked "the beautiful Chris Hughes" for stepping in and "backing" Siwa.
"I was very upset and then when I saw him backing her, having her back and comforting her made me feel a little bit better especially because this sounds really f----- up because he is a cis [Cisgender] straight white man," Ebbs confessed of the TV host.
They concluded: "And they're the kind of allies unfortunately I hate to say it that we need in situations like this to stand up to violent f------ misogynistic homophobic men."
Ebbs was first linked romantically to Siwa in November 2024, though the couple didn't hard launch their relationship on social media until January.