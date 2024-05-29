Jon Bon Jovi Raves Over 'Gorgeous' Bride Millie Bobby Brown After She Marries His Son Jake Bongiovi in 'Small, Family Wedding'
Jon Bon Jovi is one proud dad!
During a Tuesday, May 28, appearance on BBC's The One Show, the rocker, 62, gushed over his son Jake Bongiovi's recent wedding to Millie Bobby Brown.
"They’re great, they’re absolutely fantastic," Bon Jovi confirmed of the newlyweds. "It was a very small, family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be."
In recent weeks, insiders confirmed Brown, 20, and Bongiovi, 22, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. "Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend," a source spilled. “They are planning a bigger ceremony in the U.S. later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork. It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”
The lovebirds were first linked in 2021 after connecting through Instagram. By April 2023, the duo was engaged. Despite being open about their adoration for each other, the Stranger Things actress wanted to keep their wedding plans under wraps.
"There are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me," Brown explained in a 2023 interview. “So, I feel it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest. I can say that the planning is going — it’s so fun and it’s such an exciting time in my life.”
Despite the public criticizing the pair for getting hitched so young, Brown emphasized she and the model knew exactly what they were doing in committing their lives to one another.
"We were modeled wonderful, loving relationships," she noted in an interview last year. "So, it’s something that we both had that mutual drive for."
"I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me, and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me," the U.K. native said. "So that was never my, like, intention, to be a wife. But after meeting Jake and seeing, ‘Oh, I don’t have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn’t want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I do want this.’ … It’s like, why wait? Let’s go for it.”
