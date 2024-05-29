Jon Bon Jovi Raves Over 'Gorgeous' Bride Millie Bobby Brown After She Marries His Son Jake Bongiovi in 'Small, Family Wedding'

"They’re great, they’re absolutely fantastic," Bon Jovi confirmed of the newlyweds. "It was a very small, family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be."

In recent weeks, insiders confirmed Brown, 20, and Bongiovi, 22, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. "Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend," a source spilled. “They are planning a bigger ceremony in the U.S. later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork. It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”