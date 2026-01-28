Jon Gosselin 'Could Have Died' From Terrifying Health Scare Weeks Before Wedding to Stephanie Labo
Jan. 28 2026, Published 2:08 p.m. ET
Jon Gosselin opened up about a near-fatal health scare he endured in the weeks leading up to his November 2025 wedding to Stephanie Lebo.
The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 48, explained in a Daily Mail interview published on Wednesday, January 28, that his health issues began with a "grueling pain" in his leg that eventually spread to his upper shoulder.
Jon Gosselin Called Driving Himself to the Hospital a 'No-No'
"I was like, 'Something is wrong,'" he recalled after waking up coughing in the middle of the night. "I coughed up what looked like silly putty – it was a blood clot."
Instead of waking others in his household, the reality TV alum drove himself to the hospital, which he called the "biggest no-no" with his condition.
"If you have deep-vein thrombosis you could die at the wheel," he admitted.
Jon Gosselin Is Treating the Condition With Medication
Gosselin revealed he was diagnosed with two bilateral pulmonary embolisms after an MRI at the hospital.
The TLC alum recovered and treated the condition with medication.
"I'm on heart meds, blood pressure meds, aspirin, and then I take Eliquis. It's a drug that prevents blood clots," he explained. "'But I definitely could have died. If I had just stayed home that night, I could have had a real pulmonary embolism and just died."
- 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' Alum Jon Gosselin Lucky To Be Alive After Being Hospitalized For Brown Recluse Bite
- Kate Gosselin Reveals She's 'Still So Pissed' After 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' Elimination
- Kate Gosselin Is 'Finally' Walking Again After 82 Days of Healing From 'Life-Altering' Leg Injury
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jon Gosselin Was Left With $20,000 Medical Bill
The DJ was left with a $20,000 medical bill, which he claimed contained an "unnecessary test."
"It was a nonprofit hospital, so they get paid anyway, and they billed me for the whole procedure ... but there were weird things that happened. Like I got an MRI, right? They scanned my whole body for blood clots," he said.
Gosselin felt that being sent for an ultrasound was excessive, adding, "Well, you already scanned my whole body, so you know where it is and you told me where it is. So now you're gonna give me an ultrasound? You're double billing me!"
Jon Gosselin Said His Kids 'Freaked Out'
"Stephanie was scared to death," Jon recalled of his now-wife, whom he married weeks after the health shock.
Jon said his kids Hannah and Collin — the only ones who live with him — were also "freaked out" when they heard about his health issues.
Apart from Hannah and Collin, Jon shares twins Mady and Cara, as well as Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah, with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin.