OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Jon Gosselin
HEALTH

Jon Gosselin 'Could Have Died' From Terrifying Health Scare Weeks Before Wedding to Stephanie Labo

Photo of Jon Gosselin
Source: MEGA

Jon Gosselin revealed he 'could have died' weeks before his wedding to Stephanie Labo due to a frightening health scare that had him coughing up blood.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 28 2026, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

Jon Gosselin opened up about a near-fatal health scare he endured in the weeks leading up to his November 2025 wedding to Stephanie Lebo.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 48, explained in a Daily Mail interview published on Wednesday, January 28, that his health issues began with a "grueling pain" in his leg that eventually spread to his upper shoulder.

Jon Gosselin Called Driving Himself to the Hospital a 'No-No'

Photo of Jon Gosselin experienced a health scare weeks before his wedding to Stephanie Lebo.
Source: @jongosselin1/Instagram

Jon Gosselin experienced a health scare weeks before his wedding to Stephanie Lebo.

"I was like, 'Something is wrong,'" he recalled after waking up coughing in the middle of the night. "I coughed up what looked like silly putty – it was a blood clot."

Instead of waking others in his household, the reality TV alum drove himself to the hospital, which he called the "biggest no-no" with his condition.

"If you have deep-vein thrombosis you could die at the wheel," he admitted.

Jon Gosselin Is Treating the Condition With Medication

Photo of Jon Gosselin is currently treating his condition with medication.
Source: MEGA

Jon Gosselin is currently treating his condition with medication.

Gosselin revealed he was diagnosed with two bilateral pulmonary embolisms after an MRI at the hospital.

The TLC alum recovered and treated the condition with medication.

"I'm on heart meds, blood pressure meds, aspirin, and then I take Eliquis. It's a drug that prevents blood clots," he explained. "'But I definitely could have died. If I had just stayed home that night, I could have had a real pulmonary embolism and just died."

Jon Gosselin

Jon Gosselin Was Left With $20,000 Medical Bill

Photo of Jon Gosselin claimed he was charged $20,000 because of an 'unnecessary test.'
Source: MEGA

Jon Gosselin claimed he was charged $20,000 because of an 'unnecessary test.'

The DJ was left with a $20,000 medical bill, which he claimed contained an "unnecessary test."

"It was a nonprofit hospital, so they get paid anyway, and they billed me for the whole procedure ... but there were weird things that happened. Like I got an MRI, right? They scanned my whole body for blood clots," he said.

Gosselin felt that being sent for an ultrasound was excessive, adding, "Well, you already scanned my whole body, so you know where it is and you told me where it is. So now you're gonna give me an ultrasound? You're double billing me!"

Jon Gosselin Said His Kids 'Freaked Out'

Photo of Jon Gosselin said his kids Hannah and Collin were 'freaked out' when they heard about the health scare.
Source: @jongosselin1/Instagram

Jon Gosselin said his kids Hannah and Collin were 'freaked out' when they heard about the health scare.

"Stephanie was scared to death," Jon recalled of his now-wife, whom he married weeks after the health shock.

Jon said his kids Hannah and Collin — the only ones who live with him — were also "freaked out" when they heard about his health issues.

Apart from Hannah and Collin, Jon shares twins Mady and Cara, as well as Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah, with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin.

