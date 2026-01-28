Jon Gosselin 'Could Have Died' From Terrifying Health Scare Weeks Before Wedding to Stephanie Labo

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Gosselin Called Driving Himself to the Hospital a 'No-No'

Source: @jongosselin1/Instagram Jon Gosselin experienced a health scare weeks before his wedding to Stephanie Lebo.

"I was like, 'Something is wrong,'" he recalled after waking up coughing in the middle of the night. "I coughed up what looked like silly putty – it was a blood clot." Instead of waking others in his household, the reality TV alum drove himself to the hospital, which he called the "biggest no-no" with his condition. "If you have deep-vein thrombosis you could die at the wheel," he admitted.

Jon Gosselin Is Treating the Condition With Medication

Source: MEGA Jon Gosselin is currently treating his condition with medication.

Gosselin revealed he was diagnosed with two bilateral pulmonary embolisms after an MRI at the hospital. The TLC alum recovered and treated the condition with medication. "I'm on heart meds, blood pressure meds, aspirin, and then I take Eliquis. It's a drug that prevents blood clots," he explained. "'But I definitely could have died. If I had just stayed home that night, I could have had a real pulmonary embolism and just died."

Jon Gosselin Was Left With $20,000 Medical Bill

Source: MEGA Jon Gosselin claimed he was charged $20,000 because of an 'unnecessary test.'

The DJ was left with a $20,000 medical bill, which he claimed contained an "unnecessary test." "It was a nonprofit hospital, so they get paid anyway, and they billed me for the whole procedure ... but there were weird things that happened. Like I got an MRI, right? They scanned my whole body for blood clots," he said. Gosselin felt that being sent for an ultrasound was excessive, adding, "Well, you already scanned my whole body, so you know where it is and you told me where it is. So now you're gonna give me an ultrasound? You're double billing me!"

Jon Gosselin Said His Kids 'Freaked Out'

Source: @jongosselin1/Instagram Jon Gosselin said his kids Hannah and Collin were 'freaked out' when they heard about the health scare.