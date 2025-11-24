Which of Kate and Jon Gosselin's Kids Attended His Wedding to Stephanie Lebo? Inside the Reality Star's Special Day
Nov. 24 2025, Published 12:33 p.m. ET
Jon Gosselin is officially a married man again, saying “I do” to longtime girlfriend Stephanie Lebo more than 15 years after his infamous split from Kate Gosselin.
How Many of Jon Gosselin’s Kids Attended His Wedding to Stephanie Lebo?
Jon and Stephanie tied the knot on Saturday, November 23, in Lancaster, Penn., and only two of Jon’s eight children, Hannah and Collin, attended the nuptials, a news outlet reported.
The former couple’s twins, Mady and Cara, along with Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah, did not attend their father’s special day.
Jon Gosselin Went Public With Relationship in 2023
The father-of-eight didn’t let his children’s absence dampen the moment, telling his new bride during the ceremony, “Before I met you, I never knew what it was like to be able to look at someone and smile for no reason. I feel like the luckiest man in the world, because I get to grow old with my best friend and the love of my life.”
Jon and Stephanie met in 2021 but didn’t go public with their relationship until August 2023.
“We met at a backyard barbecue at a mutual friend Dean’s house,” Jon said in an interview that same month. “It was a hillbilly thing we let fireworks off, it was fun. I had been single for a few months after Colleen [Conrad] and I broke up.”
Jon and Kate Gosselin Split in 2009
The marriage marks Jon’s first since his 2009 divorce from Kate. Fans watched their children go from toddlers to teens on the TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which aired on TLC from 2007 to 2009. After the couple’s divorce, Kate initially received full custody of their eight children.
Hannah and Collin Moved in With Their Father
However, in 2016, the mom-of-eight sent Collin, who was 11 or 12 around the time, to a live-in facility due to alleged behavioral issues involving his siblings. After two years in the institution, Collin went to live with his father in 2018. That same year, Hannah also chose to move in with Jon.
Kate spoke about her divorce from Jon recently, admitting they could've done things differently when parting ways.
“I did not hire an attorney that wanted to stir up trouble; I just wanted it to be peaceful, and I wanted the best for my kids,” she shared in August. “A lot of things happened that I could not control that did not turn out well for my kids, but I did my best. We just got through it to the best of our ability.”
The TLC alum added the whole thing “could’ve been a lot calmer and a lot nicer if everybody was willing to play nice.”