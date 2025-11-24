Which of Kate and Jon Gosselin's Kids Attended His Wedding to Stephanie Lebo? Inside the Reality Star's Special Day

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Gosselin is officially a married man again, saying “I do” to longtime girlfriend Stephanie Lebo more than 15 years after his infamous split from Kate Gosselin.

How Many of Jon Gosselin’s Kids Attended His Wedding to Stephanie Lebo?

Source: @jongosselin/Instagram Jon Gosselin married Stephanie Lebo on November 23.

Jon and Stephanie tied the knot on Saturday, November 23, in Lancaster, Penn., and only two of Jon’s eight children, Hannah and Collin, attended the nuptials, a news outlet reported. The former couple’s twins, Mady and Cara, along with Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah, did not attend their father’s special day.

Jon Gosselin Went Public With Relationship in 2023

Source: MEGA Jon Gosselin dated Stephanie Lebo after his divorce from Kate Gosselin.

The father-of-eight didn’t let his children’s absence dampen the moment, telling his new bride during the ceremony, “Before I met you, I never knew what it was like to be able to look at someone and smile for no reason. I feel like the luckiest man in the world, because I get to grow old with my best friend and the love of my life.” Jon and Stephanie met in 2021 but didn’t go public with their relationship until August 2023. “We met at a backyard barbecue at a mutual friend Dean’s house,” Jon said in an interview that same month. “It was a hillbilly thing we let fireworks off, it was fun. I had been single for a few months after Colleen [Conrad] and I broke up.”

Jon and Kate Gosselin Split in 2009

Source: MEGA Kate Gosselin initially received full custody of her and Jon Gosselin's eight children.

The marriage marks Jon’s first since his 2009 divorce from Kate. Fans watched their children go from toddlers to teens on the TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which aired on TLC from 2007 to 2009. After the couple’s divorce, Kate initially received full custody of their eight children.

Hannah and Collin Moved in With Their Father

Source: @collingosselin1/Instagram; @kate.gosselin/TikTok Collin Gosselin and Hannah Gosselin chose to live with their father, Jon Gosselin.