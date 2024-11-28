Home > Breaking News > Jon Gosselin BREAKING NEWS Jon Gosselin and Stephanie Lebo Are Engaged After 3 Years — See the Gorgeous Ring! Source: @jongosselin1/Instagram Jon Gosselin and Stephanie Lebo are engaged after three years!

Jon Gosselin is off the market! The reality star and Stephanie Lebo are engaged, Entertainment Tonight reported on Thursday, November 28.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @entertainmenttonight/Instagram The pair have been dating three years.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the news outlet, Gosselin, 47, popped the question on November 23, when he surprised Lebo with a private and sweet proposal at her favorite restaurant Willoughby's on Park in Wyomissing, Penn. After the meal, Gosselin asked her to marry him in a private dining area, where he professed his love for her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jongosselin1/Instagram Jon Gosselin was previously married to Kate Gosselin.

Article continues below advertisement

"You don't know how long I waited for this day for you, and there was a time where I thought it was never going to happen for you. I'm so very happy for you and Jon," Lebo's dad said in her ear. "My best advice is never stop being in love. Love comes first."

Article continues below advertisement

The two met at a backyard barbecue in August 2021 and became official weeks later.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"Three years...forever to go," Gosselin wrote via Instagram this past August. As OK! previously reported, Gosselin, who used to be married to Kate Gosselin when they starred on their TLC show, Jon & Kate Plus 8, from 2007 to 2017, gushed about feeling better than ever amid his weight-loss journey.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jongosselin1/Instagram Jon Gosselin boasted about his s-- life with Stephanie Lebo.

Article continues below advertisement

“Testosterone is the male hormone in our male bodies,” he explained. “If you have low testosterone, you become lethargic and you store body fat," he previously told The Sun. "If your testosterone's low, like mine was 200, and your average is between 800 and 1100, then no matter how hard you work out, you still store fat in your body,” he added. “You're just not gaining muscle.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @entertainmenttonight/Instagram Stephanie Lebo's ring pictured above.

Article continues below advertisement

Jon also said shedding the pounds only helped make his relationship with Stephanie even better. “Losing weight and us being so attracted to each other, it has definitely improved everything, our relationship and our s-- life in the bedroom and out of the bedroom," he shared.