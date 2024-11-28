Jon Gosselin and Stephanie Lebo Are Engaged After 3 Years — See the Gorgeous Ring!
Jon Gosselin is off the market!
The reality star and Stephanie Lebo are engaged, Entertainment Tonight reported on Thursday, November 28.
According to the news outlet, Gosselin, 47, popped the question on November 23, when he surprised Lebo with a private and sweet proposal at her favorite restaurant Willoughby's on Park in Wyomissing, Penn.
After the meal, Gosselin asked her to marry him in a private dining area, where he professed his love for her.
"You don't know how long I waited for this day for you, and there was a time where I thought it was never going to happen for you. I'm so very happy for you and Jon," Lebo's dad said in her ear. "My best advice is never stop being in love. Love comes first."
The two met at a backyard barbecue in August 2021 and became official weeks later.
"Three years...forever to go," Gosselin wrote via Instagram this past August.
As OK! previously reported, Gosselin, who used to be married to Kate Gosselin when they starred on their TLC show, Jon & Kate Plus 8, from 2007 to 2017, gushed about feeling better than ever amid his weight-loss journey.
“Testosterone is the male hormone in our male bodies,” he explained. “If you have low testosterone, you become lethargic and you store body fat," he previously told The Sun.
"If your testosterone's low, like mine was 200, and your average is between 800 and 1100, then no matter how hard you work out, you still store fat in your body,” he added. “You're just not gaining muscle.”
Jon also said shedding the pounds only helped make his relationship with Stephanie even better. “Losing weight and us being so attracted to each other, it has definitely improved everything, our relationship and our s-- life in the bedroom and out of the bedroom," he shared.
Earlier this year, he previously teased an engagement was on the horizon.
"I can't tell you because she's probably going to watch this. So it's— everything's like a big surprise," he said at the time.
"I've lost like 32 pounds, so, you know, I feel pretty good about it... I want to do further," he added. "So, I know when I'm going to propose. I've always wanted to be with someone who's supportive and I love her to death and my kids love her, too," he continued. "So, I mean, I'm not getting any younger."