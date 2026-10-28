Jon Lovitz Calls Crystal Harris' 'Perv' Accusations a 'Compliment' While Defending Her Late Husband Hugh Hefner as One of the 'Nicest' People

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Jon Lovitz directly addressed Crystal Harris' recent accusations that he was the Playboy Mansion's "No. 1 customer" with a pointed response. "Any time someone says I'm No. 1, it's a compliment," Lovitz, 69, told reporters while leaving a Los Angeles restaurant on Tuesday, October 27.

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Jon Lovitz Called Hugh Hefner the 'Nicest' Person

Source: MEGA Crystal Harris claimed that Jon Lovitz would 'lurk' around the Playboy Mansion.

The Saturday Night Live alum was asked about claims that he would "lurk" around the mansion, and he instead used the opportunity to defend the Playboy founder, who died in 2017 at age 91. "Hugh Hefner was one of the nicest, most generous people I’ve ever met and all of his friends know it," he concluded. "That's all I have to say about that."

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Crystal Harris Called Jon Lovitz 'One of the Biggest Pervs'

Source: MEGA Crystal Harris was married to Hugh Hefner from 2012 until his death in 2017.

As OK! previously reported, Harris, 40, made several accusations against Lovitz earlier this week during an appearance on the "Lisa Guerrero Unleashed" podcast. Harris, who was married to Hefner from 2012 until his death, claimed the comedian was the Playboy Mansion's "No. 1 fan" because he visited so often. "I remember him. Every time, every party," she alleged. The model also described Lovitz as "one of the biggest pervs," alleging he would "lurk" in the corner and that "his eyes would go front to back on all the women that walked through the door."

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Crystal Harris Admitted Her 'Regrets' About Marrying Hugh Hefner Over the Summer

Source: MEGA Hugh Hefner died at age 91 in 2017.

Lovitz took a major shot at the Only Say Good Things author over the summer after she posted a video detailing her regrets about marrying the then-86-year-old when she was 26. "I regret being in my mid-20s and thinking that marrying one of the most famous men in the world meant that I finally made it, that I finally mattered or had value," Harris told her followers in a nearly two-minute video. "I regret learning to stay quiet when I should have spoken ... I regret that it took me as long as it did to understand what was actually happening." She continued, "I think a lot of people have expected me to stay in the story that was written for me, 'the grateful young wife,' but I'm done living in that story. Yes, I regret it."

Jon Lovitz Asked Crystal Harris If She 'Regretted' the House Hugh Hefner Bought Her

Source: MEGA Jon Lovitz made several accusations in a comment on Crystal Harris' Instagram page.