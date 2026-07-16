Jon Stewart, Seth Meyers and Ike Barinholtz Roast Trump’s Lindsey Graham Tribute

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President Donald Trump tried to memorialize Sen. Lindsey Graham, but late-night hosts heard a monologue begging to be clipped. Graham, 71, died suddenly July 11 from an aortic dissection, prompting tributes from across Washington. Trump, who was one of the last people to speak with the South Carolina Republican, addressed his death during a July 13 phone interview with Fox & Friends. But the president’s tribute veered into strange territory, giving Jon Stewart, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host Ike Barinholtz plenty to dissect.

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The Phone Call Tribute

Source: MEGA Seth Meyers joked about Donald Trump's comments on Lindsey Graham's phone calls.

“In a phone interview this morning with Fox and Friends, President Trump said that the late Sen. Lindsey Graham would call him all the time, and added, ‘I’d say, “Stop calling me, Lindsey,’” Meyers said. The Late Night host was not impressed. “What a touching tribute,” Meyers joked. “Very rare for the person giving the eulogy to say, ‘I wish I’d talked to him less.’” Meyers also mocked Trump’s Truth Social post about Graham, which included the line, “Details and arrangements to follow.” “Wait, why are you in charge of the arrangements?” Meyers said. “He has a family!”

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Jon Stewart Scores the Eulogy

Source: MEGA Jon Stewart ridiculed the president’s ‘99 out of 100’ life score.

On The Daily Show, Stewart also zeroed in on the phone-call comments. “I’ll never forget the way that I always let him go to voicemail. It was our thing,” Stewart said, imitating Trump. He joked that Trump had “zoomed through the first five stages of grief and gone straight to number six: f--- that guy!” While discussing Graham’s criticism after January 6, Trump said he would give the senator a “99 instead of 100” because of “one bad moment.” “You know, my favorite part of any eulogy is when they announce the person’s life score,” Stewart quipped. “He’s doing a eulogy like it’s Portnoy doing a pizza review.”

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Ike Barinholtz Takes the Jimmy Kimmel Desk

Source: MEGA Ike Barinholtz roasted Donald Trump's unusual tribute remarks.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, guest host Ike Barinholtz opened with a darker joke. “What a crazy weekend. Mitch McConnell’s alive. Lindsey Graham is dead. There’s so many opportunities to get Jimmy’s show pulled off the air again,” he said. Barinholtz also mocked Trump’s comments about Graham’s golf game. He said Graham loved playing but was not “Jack Nicklaus” or “Tiger.”

Source: MEGA Comedians criticized Donald Trump's tribute with sharp jokes.