HEALTH Lindsey Graham Dismissed Advice to Seek Immediate Medical Attention After Admitting to Feeling Unwell Hours Before Death: Report Source: MEGA Lindsey Graham joked about not wanting to die shortly before he passed. Lesley Abravanel July 13 2026, Published 2:59 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Sen. Lindsey Graham reportedly dismissed advice to seek immediate medical attention hours before dying from an aortic dissection on Saturday night, July 11. According to Axios reports, the 71-year-old South Carolina Republican spoke by phone with President Donald Trump around 6:30 p.m. to brief him on his recent trip to Ukraine. On that call, Graham admitted he felt "a little tired" from the long travel but otherwise fine.

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'I Can't Die Now'

Source: MEGA Lindsey Graham reportedly dismissed a suggestion to see a doctor shortly before he died.

Shortly after the call, Graham complained of feeling unwell to a confidant, who strongly urged Graham to seek immediate medical care. Graham declined, choosing to wait until Sunday morning after his scheduled live appearance on NBC's Meet the Press. Graham reportedly joked, "I can't die now. I still need to do the Russia sanctions, get Iran sorted out, and do Israeli-Saudi normalization."

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What Happened to Lindsey Graham?

Source: MEGA;Unsplash Lindsey Graham died on July 11 after going into cardiac arrest.

Emergency services received a call regarding chest pains at Graham's Washington, D.C., townhouse at approximately 8:30 p.m. First responders initiated CPR after he went into cardiac arrest. He was transported to George Washington University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His congressional office publicly announced his passing, initially attributing it to a "brief and sudden illness" before the medical examiner's preliminary report was finalized.

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Source: MEGA The senator suffered from a tear in his heart's artery.

The District of Columbia's medical examiner released a preliminary report confirming the cause of death was an aortic dissection brought on by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. In layperson's terms, he suffered a tear in his body's main artery (the aorta), which was weakened by a pre-existing hardening and narrowing of his arteries. This medical emergency triggered a sudden cardiac arrest. Staffers and close colleagues noted no prior warnings or signs of a severe decline in his physical health leading up to the sudden event.

Inside His Health Woes

Source: MEGA Lindsey Graham's father also died from heart issues.