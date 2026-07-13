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Lindsey Graham Dismissed Advice to Seek Immediate Medical Attention After Admitting to Feeling Unwell Hours Before Death: Report

lindsey graham
Source: MEGA

Lindsey Graham joked about not wanting to die shortly before he passed.

July 13 2026, Published 2:59 p.m. ET

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Sen. Lindsey Graham reportedly dismissed advice to seek immediate medical attention hours before dying from an aortic dissection on Saturday night, July 11.

According to Axios reports, the 71-year-old South Carolina Republican spoke by phone with President Donald Trump around 6:30 p.m. to brief him on his recent trip to Ukraine.

On that call, Graham admitted he felt "a little tired" from the long travel but otherwise fine.

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'I Can't Die Now'

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photo of Lindsey Graham reportedly dismissed a suggestion to see a doctor shortly before he died.
Source: MEGA

Lindsey Graham reportedly dismissed a suggestion to see a doctor shortly before he died.

Shortly after the call, Graham complained of feeling unwell to a confidant, who strongly urged Graham to seek immediate medical care.

Graham declined, choosing to wait until Sunday morning after his scheduled live appearance on NBC's Meet the Press.

Graham reportedly joked, "I can't die now. I still need to do the Russia sanctions, get Iran sorted out, and do Israeli-Saudi normalization."

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What Happened to Lindsey Graham?

photo of Lindsey Graham died on July 11 after going into cardiac arrest.
Source: MEGA;Unsplash

Lindsey Graham died on July 11 after going into cardiac arrest.

Emergency services received a call regarding chest pains at Graham's Washington, D.C., townhouse at approximately 8:30 p.m.

First responders initiated CPR after he went into cardiac arrest. He was transported to George Washington University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His congressional office publicly announced his passing, initially attributing it to a "brief and sudden illness" before the medical examiner's preliminary report was finalized.

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Photo of The senator suffered from a tear in his heart's artery.
Source: MEGA

The senator suffered from a tear in his heart's artery.

The District of Columbia's medical examiner released a preliminary report confirming the cause of death was an aortic dissection brought on by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

In layperson's terms, he suffered a tear in his body's main artery (the aorta), which was weakened by a pre-existing hardening and narrowing of his arteries.

This medical emergency triggered a sudden cardiac arrest.

Staffers and close colleagues noted no prior warnings or signs of a severe decline in his physical health leading up to the sudden event.

Inside His Health Woes

Photo of Lindsey Graham's father also died from heart issues.
Source: MEGA

Lindsey Graham's father also died from heart issues.

A final death certificate is pending until comprehensive toxicological and microscopic testing are completed.

Graham also had a significant family history of premature heart disease. His father, Florence James Graham, died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 68.

Because cardiovascular disease is highly hereditary, having a parent who suffered from premature heart issues raised Graham's own lifetime risk of developing arterial complications by 60 percent to 75 percent.

Cardiologists have noted that while his arterial disease developed silently over decades, the physical strain of his frequent, long-distance international travel — including returning from his tenth official trip to Ukraine just hours before his collapse—can acutely elevate blood pressure and act as a trigger for a weakened aorta to tear.

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