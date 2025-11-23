Jon Voight Urges Donald Trump to Block NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani’s Takeover: 'This Must Be Stopped!'

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Voight is taking to social media to rally support around Donald Trump, urging the president to intervene in New York City's future.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jonvoight/X Jon Voight urged Donald Trump to stop Zohran Mamdani’s new administration.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent video, the Academy Award-winning actor unleashed a fervent attack on Zohran Mamdani, the newly-elected mayor, claiming his administration poses a dire threat to the city. “We the people have put our trust in the President of the United States, Donald J Trump, he and only he, can stop this horror,” Voight declared, addressing the perceived risks of Mamdani’s leadership. He added that this mayor will "try to destroy New York’s wealth and turn it into a socialist c--- city."

Article continues below advertisement

New York City pic.twitter.com/0QyTOyZJdd — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) November 14, 2025 Source: @jonvoight/X

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actor claimed the mayor-elect will harm New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

In a nearly two-minute ramble, Voight, 85, warned that New Yorkers face impending doom under Mamdani’s governance. “This city will turn into a forbidden place of darkness,” he said, invoking dramatic imagery. He continued, “The blood, sweat and tears that the city of New York was built on will turn into a virtual refugee shelter for the radical Muslim ideology.”

Article continues below advertisement

Voight’s comments raise eyebrows with their apparent Islamophobia and stark rhetoric, much to the chagrin of many observers. Mamdani clinched victory for mayor on November 4, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as a Trump-backed Independent. The 35-year-old state Assemblyman — a relatively unknown figure — launched a groundbreaking campaign, utilizing social media to boost his brand and connect with voters, ultimately emerging victorious in the Democratic primary.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jon Voight’s remarks drew criticism for their harsh and Islamophobic tone.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite this democratic outcome, Voight insists the warnings should resonate within wealthy circles. He claimed, “This mayor will destroy this city,” framing it as an urgent call to action for New Yorkers.

Article continues below advertisement

Voight demanded citizens safeguard their rights over their homes and businesses, arguing that politicians like Mamdani shouldn’t dictate "the rules of socialism for a city built on our highest principles." He implored his audience: “This must be stopped, and his mayoralty should be terminated immediately. You the people of the greatest city, New York, are in danger of losing your city to this communist fool.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani focused on his plans to lower New York’s cost of living.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Mamdani seems unperturbed by Voight’s inflammatory remarks, focusing instead on one of his key campaign promises: addressing the high cost of living in New York City. "For too long, New Yorkers have expected only mediocrity from their leaders," Mamdani tweeted. "It's time we write a new story. On January 1st, we’ll usher in a City Hall that tackles the cost-of-living crisis — and we'll remind our city what excellence in public service looks like."