Donald Trump Shares Bizarre Video of Actor Jon Voight Comparing Him to Jesus Christ, Claims Only Ex-Prez Can 'Save America'

Voight first drew parallels between Trump and biblical figures like Joshua, who promised "hospitality and fought battles" for what is right. He then mentioned Jesus' teachings about rising above darkness and finding salvation through truth and belief.

"The light of God’s happiness for all to rise. And this truth can open the ways for the gifts to be," the Midnight Cowboy actor said in the video. "Believe. That the man that can help this nation, the one man that was ridiculed, destroyed as Jesus, Trump, can come back and save the American dream for all. And make America great with the dignity, with the power of who she is."

The video, which was posted on the social media platform Rumble, has gained attention for its controversial content, with many calling the video "blasphemous" and claiming that the actor is holding Trump up like "a golden calf."