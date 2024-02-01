OK Magazine
Donald Trump Shares Bizarre Video of Actor Jon Voight Comparing Him to Jesus Christ, Claims Only Ex-Prez Can 'Save America'

By:

Feb. 1 2024, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

In a recent social media post, former President Donald Trump shared a video featuring Hollywood actor Jon Voight, who compared Trump to Jesus Christ and claimed that only Trump can save America.

Donald Trump shared a video comparing himself to Jesus.

Voight first drew parallels between Trump and biblical figures like Joshua, who promised "hospitality and fought battles" for what is right. He then mentioned Jesus' teachings about rising above darkness and finding salvation through truth and belief.

"The light of God’s happiness for all to rise. And this truth can open the ways for the gifts to be," the Midnight Cowboy actor said in the video. "Believe. That the man that can help this nation, the one man that was ridiculed, destroyed as Jesus, Trump, can come back and save the American dream for all. And make America great with the dignity, with the power of who she is."

The video, which was posted on the social media platform Rumble, has gained attention for its controversial content, with many calling the video "blasphemous" and claiming that the actor is holding Trump up like "a golden calf."

Actor Jon Voight believes Donald Trump can 'save the American dream.'

The video was also shared all over X, formerly known as Twitter, where the actor was heavily criticized for acting like Trump is the "second coming" of Christ.

One user shared a clip of the video, commenting, "What kind of blackmail does someone have to have against you to make you do something like this? It's just not logical or reasonable."

Another user wrote, "The Bible predicted people would follow a false prophet and that they'd wear his mark on their foreheads" alongside an image of a red "Make America Great Again" hat.

A third user joked, " The right are so desperate for their own Taylor Swift, but the best they can do is some guy from f------ Baby Geniuses."

Some celebrities such as Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, and Jon Voight have come out in support of Donald Trump for president.

This video comes amid an ongoing feud between MAGA supporters and the "Anti-Hero" singer, along with the National Football League.

MAGA supporters have made outlandish allegations that Swift and the NFL colluded to ensure President Joe Biden's re-election by rigging the outcome of the Super Bowl. They also propose that a trinity of Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, and Voight can counter Swift's influence.

As OK! previously reported, Trump allies are preparing to wage a "holy war" against Swift over concerns that she may endorse Biden.

In the 2020 election, Swift announced her support for Biden and actively campaigned against Trump, which some believe played a role in Biden's victory.

In response to the possibility of Swift teaming up with Biden, Trump has dismissed the significance of celebrity endorsements, privately claiming he is "more popular" than Swift and has more committed fans. He also reportedly told some confidants that it "obviously" made no sense that he was not named Time magazine's 2023 Person of the Year, but Swift was.

