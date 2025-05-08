Actor Jon Voight Claims He and Donald Trump Are 'Treated Unfairly' by Hollywood Amid Potential Film Industry Tariff

Iconic actor Jon Voight, whom Donald Trump appointed as a “Special Ambassador” to Hollywood in January, opened up in a recent interview about how the Hollywood community has turned on both of them after the president declared a potential film industry tariff due to runaway production.

“I think he’s been treated unfairly. I think I have, too. But what’s the difference? Who cares?” Voight questioned. “I mean, there’s been a battle, but now it’s time to put that aside. And I must say, in all of the interactions we’ve had [on addressing runaway production], politics has never come up. Never.”