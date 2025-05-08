Actor Jon Voight Claims He and Donald Trump Are 'Treated Unfairly' by Hollywood Amid Potential Film Industry Tariff
Iconic actor Jon Voight, whom Donald Trump appointed as a “Special Ambassador” to Hollywood in January, opened up in a recent interview about how the Hollywood community has turned on both of them after the president declared a potential film industry tariff due to runaway production.
“I think he’s been treated unfairly. I think I have, too. But what’s the difference? Who cares?” Voight questioned. “I mean, there’s been a battle, but now it’s time to put that aside. And I must say, in all of the interactions we’ve had [on addressing runaway production], politics has never come up. Never.”
Jon Voight Says 'Something Has to Be Done' About Runaway Production
“It’s come to a point where we really do need help, and thank God the president cares about Hollywood and movies,” the actor stated. “He has a great love for Hollywood in that way. We’ve got to roll up our sleeves here. We can’t let it go down the drain like Detroit.”
Voight emphasized how he and Trump, with whom he is working to fix the issue, intend to “give people back their dignity and their jobs.” He added, “Something has to be done, and it’s way past time.”
Jon Voight and Donald Trump Have a 'Good Plan' to Restore Movies in America
“We’ve gotten a lot of good [sic] response from people. We’re really rolling up our sleeves and working," the Ray Donovan actor revealed. “I think we have a good plan, and we’re just beginning.”
“This little team of mine has worked very hard to try to figure out things,” Voight continued. “The union people and producers give their expertise and understanding to this problem, and we’re working together. A lot of people had a lot of input, and we’re listening to everybody.”
Donald Trump Says He Will Impose a Tariff on 'Any and All Movies' Coming Into America
On Sunday, May 4, the president declared on Truth Social that “the movie industry in America is dying a very fast death.”
Trump continued, “Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated.”
The president called the “concerted effort by other nations a national security threat,” adding, “It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda! Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands.”
Trump concluded by saying, “WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!”