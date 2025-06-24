or
'Life's Too Short!': Jonathan Bailey Address Smooching 'Jurassic World Rebirth' Costar Scarlett Johansson Again

jonathan bailey kiss scarlett johansson
Source: MEGA

Jonathan Bailey reacted to his red carpet kiss with 'Jurassic World Rebirth' costar Scarlett Johansson.

By:

June 24 2025, Published 7:12 a.m. ET

Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson have a lot of love for each other!

While promoting their new blockbuster hit Jurassic World Rebirth, the 37-year-old Bridgerton actor sparked buzz after he and the Black Widow star shared a friendly kiss on the red carpet.

"I believe in being able to show love in all different ways. And if you can't kiss your friends... life's too short not to," he told an outlet when asked about the viral smooch.

jonathan bailey lgbtq visibility
Source: MEGA

Jonathan Bailey kissed Scarlett Johansson at the 'Jurassic World Rebirth' movie premiere.

For the premiere, Bailey kept it effortlessly cool in a white scoop-neck tee, light gray cardigan and matching gray trousers. He added black leather loafers and trendy gold-rimmed sunglasses with pink-tinted lenses to pull the whole look together.

Source: @TheCinesthetic/X
Johansson, on the other hand, went full glam as she wore a sheer, corset-inspired dress with spaghetti straps and a ruffled, layered skirt. The off-white color added a romantic touch, while her slicked-back ponytail, drop earrings and chunky rings finished the dreamy ensemble.

scarlett johansson red carpet style
Source: MEGA

Scarlett Johansson looked stunning in a corset dress with her husband.

Even Johansson's husband, Colin Jost, got in on the monochrome moment as he joined her on the carpet in a textured white suit and crisp button-down, ditching dress shoes for sneakers to keep things laid-back.

Turns out, this wasn't the first time Bailey and Johansson locked lips at a press event. Just a few days earlier in London, the pair also shared a quick kiss at the world premiere.

MORE ON:
Scarlett Johnansson

bailey johansson jurassic world premiere
Source: MEGA

Jonathan Bailey said 'life's too short not to' kiss his friends.

Bailey opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the weight of headlining a major franchise as an openly gay actor.

“There are moments where, yes, you have to be excellent to prove that you can do it. And it’s not like I haven’t felt that,” he shared. “There’s the weight of history. And there’s endless brilliant people who have come before you who have changed the way that people see sexuality.”

bailey talks hollywood and identity
Source: MEGA

Jonathan Bailey opened up about being a gay actor in Hollywood.

He added, “Any sort of sense of prejudice against sexuality is something to fight against, and what better way to do that than to go and play any kind of character.”

Bailey admitted that for a long time, getting out of the closet could limit one's options in Hollywood.

“Being an out gay actor, historically, meant that you wouldn't be able to play straight and there weren't any gay parts to play anyway. That's obviously changed massively," he acknowledged.

Eventually, he realized staying quiet about his sexuality just wasn’t worth it anymore.

"I reached a point where I thought, f--- this, I’d much prefer to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part," he told GQ.

“I’ve always been a confident hand-holder in relationships,” he said in a British Vogue interview. “I had a boyfriend who wasn’t experienced at holding hands in public. We got heckled in London. But that kind of behavior is now outweighed by the smiles you get.”

Entertainment Tonight interviewed Bailey about the kiss.

