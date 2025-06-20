Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Would 'Kiss' 'Good-Looking' Jonathan Bailey or Scarlett Johansson 'on the Lips' After Their Smooch Goes Viral

"I feel like Jonathan Bailey or Scarlett Johansson can kiss me on the lips whenever they want," Bush Hager stated on the Wednesday, June 18, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends.

"Okay, we’ll make that happen," guest co-host Michelle Buteau replied.

The movie stars are joining Bush Hager on the show next week and may make her dream a reality.

"They’re gonna be here next week. I’m now a little..." she said hesitantly.

"One bob cut and we can’t keep her contained!" Buteau teased. “I would love to see that.”

A video of the actors kissing played in slow motion, prompting Bush Hager to candidly state, "Those are two very good-looking people right in there."