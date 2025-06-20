Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Would 'Kiss' 'Good-Looking' Jonathan Bailey or Scarlett Johansson 'on the Lips' After Their Smooch Goes Viral
Jenna Bush Hager has a crush.
One day after Jurassic World Rebirth costars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey shared a shocking smooch, the talk show host, 43, admitted she wants to get in on the action.
"I feel like Jonathan Bailey or Scarlett Johansson can kiss me on the lips whenever they want," Bush Hager stated on the Wednesday, June 18, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends.
"Okay, we’ll make that happen," guest co-host Michelle Buteau replied.
The movie stars are joining Bush Hager on the show next week and may make her dream a reality.
"They’re gonna be here next week. I’m now a little..." she said hesitantly.
"One bob cut and we can’t keep her contained!" Buteau teased. “I would love to see that.”
A video of the actors kissing played in slow motion, prompting Bush Hager to candidly state, "Those are two very good-looking people right in there."
Jenna Bush Hager's New Bob
During the Monday, June 16, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Bush Hager once again got vulnerable as she got a bob cut on live television. She used the same hairstylist as guest co-host Leslie Bibb, who went viral for her short hairdo, and confessed she felt "a little strange" copying her.
"You don’t look strange. You look s--- and powerful and glamorous," Bibb declared on June 17.
Although the White Lotus alum was in favor of the haircut, Bush Hager's children weren't so pleased.
"They thought they were getting a puppy," Bush Hager admitted as a clip of her revealing the haircut at home rolled. The kids cried, "I don’t like it!” and “Why would you do that?" However, her husband, Henry Chase Hager, reassured her and said, "D---, that's hot."
As Jenna got the big chop on June 16, she sat tentatively in front of a vanity mirror with hairstylist Chris McMillan.
"When I was here back in March, Jenna vowed to get on board with the bob, and today is the day!" Leslie gushed.
"Okay, you're giving me a blunt haircut," Jenna said as fans outside urged her to stop the haircut. "Oh my gosh, they're telling me not to do it!"
She proceeded to freak out as Chris snipped away.
"Woah, that's so short! Is it going to be that short the whole way?" she asked while trying to calm herself down. "Chill out. Take a deep breath."
In the end, the hair won both her and the audience over.
"They like it now! It looks cool, right?" she expressed.