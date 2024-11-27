5 Viral and Bizarre Moments from the 'Wicked' Press Tour: From 'Defying Gravity' Comment to Constant Crying and More

In a viral video, reporter Tract E. Gilchrist talked about the Wicked track "Defying Gravity," a song that was also featured in the stage production version of the film in the 2000s.

"I've seen this week, people are taking the lyrics of 'Defying Gravity' and really holding space with that and feeling power in that," Gilchrist said, leaving lead star Cynthia Erivo visibly shocked by the remark.

The Tony-winning star, who put her hand on her chest, answered, "Uh, I didn't know that that was happening."

"I've seen it, yeah," Gilchrist replied, leading Erivo to choke up while appearing lost for words.

"That's really powerful, that's what I wanted," Erivo said, before turning to Ariana Grande, who gently reached out and held her finger. "I didn't know that was happening."

The journalist tried to clarify her comment, adding, "I've seen it on a couple of posts, I don't know how widespread it is, but I'm in q---- media."

The exchange immediately became a meme, prompting social media users to joke about the things they were "holding space" for.

In response to the viral moment, Gilchrist spoke to Variety, during which she explained what she meant by the query.

"I was using that to tee up the question, and I was a little thrown off by [Cynthia's] response because it was so sincere and real," she said. "I was a little flustered. I could have said: 'I have all these friends, and this is our conversation.' But instead, I said: 'I'm in q---- media.'"

Gilchrist added, "'Holding space' is being physically, emotionally and mentally present with someone or something. For me, it means being in the moment, not being distracted and feeling something on a cellular level. I think you can hold space with the lyrics of a song — one you've heard hundreds of times — and it can suddenly take on new meaning when you're a q---- person. When Cynthia sings: 'I'm through accepting limits,' there's power in that. She plays a character who is othered. One who comes to her full power when she is exiled by a charlatan, by a cruel leader. There's a lot of resonance there right now for anyone who is marginalized. For me, holding space is listening to those lyrics anew and finding solace or inspiration."

Although some were left dumbfounded by the viral moment, Gilchrist said she tried not to pay too much attention to "cynics and haters out there."