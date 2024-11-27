5 Viral and Bizarre Moments from the 'Wicked' Press Tour: From 'Defying Gravity' Comment to Constant Crying and More
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande 'Kept Crying' During Their Press Tour
In a viral video, reporter Tract E. Gilchrist talked about the Wicked track "Defying Gravity," a song that was also featured in the stage production version of the film in the 2000s.
"I've seen this week, people are taking the lyrics of 'Defying Gravity' and really holding space with that and feeling power in that," Gilchrist said, leaving lead star Cynthia Erivo visibly shocked by the remark.
The Tony-winning star, who put her hand on her chest, answered, "Uh, I didn't know that that was happening."
"I've seen it, yeah," Gilchrist replied, leading Erivo to choke up while appearing lost for words.
"That's really powerful, that's what I wanted," Erivo said, before turning to Ariana Grande, who gently reached out and held her finger. "I didn't know that was happening."
The journalist tried to clarify her comment, adding, "I've seen it on a couple of posts, I don't know how widespread it is, but I'm in q---- media."
The exchange immediately became a meme, prompting social media users to joke about the things they were "holding space" for.
In response to the viral moment, Gilchrist spoke to Variety, during which she explained what she meant by the query.
"I was using that to tee up the question, and I was a little thrown off by [Cynthia's] response because it was so sincere and real," she said. "I was a little flustered. I could have said: 'I have all these friends, and this is our conversation.' But instead, I said: 'I'm in q---- media.'"
Gilchrist added, "'Holding space' is being physically, emotionally and mentally present with someone or something. For me, it means being in the moment, not being distracted and feeling something on a cellular level. I think you can hold space with the lyrics of a song — one you've heard hundreds of times — and it can suddenly take on new meaning when you're a q---- person. When Cynthia sings: 'I'm through accepting limits,' there's power in that. She plays a character who is othered. One who comes to her full power when she is exiled by a charlatan, by a cruel leader. There's a lot of resonance there right now for anyone who is marginalized. For me, holding space is listening to those lyrics anew and finding solace or inspiration."
Although some were left dumbfounded by the viral moment, Gilchrist said she tried not to pay too much attention to "cynics and haters out there."
Cynthia Erivo Was Left Shocked by Journalist's Comment About 'Defying Gravity'
Before the meme-worthy interview with Gilchrist, Erivo and Grande already made headlines due to strange moments from their press tour.
The costars, who were usually pictured holding each other's hands during their public appearances, cried in several interviews over the past weeks.
They finally spoke about their emotions, with Erivo saying, "We're really sorry, it just happens. We can't help it. We're trying our best. We've had to keep this in for such a long time!"
Meanwhile, their costar Ethan Slater told Today the press tour had also been emotional for him, as Erivo and Grande are "kind of soulmates."
"Their friendship is really real and really deep and really informed by the work that they did together. I think they're getting to talk about and getting to reflect on it while they're still in the midst of it," he said.
Cynthia Erivo Reacted to a Fan-Made 'Wicked' Poster
- Sending A Message? Kelly Clarkson Sings 'Wicked Game' As Her Divorce Takes 'A Nasty Turn': Watch
- Demi Lovato Stuns Alongside Actress Allie Marie Evans In Edgy Photoshoot Shot By Famed Photographer Tyler Shields
- Gwen Stefani Reveals Husband Blake Shelton 'Was Never Supposed' to Be on Her New Record: 'It's Wild'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On October 16, Erivo reposted a poster made by a fan that recreated the original material used in the Broadway musical in the 2000s. According to the 37-year-old The Color Purple star, the edited photo was the "wildest, most offensive thing I have seen."
"None of this is funny. None of it is cute. It degrades me. It degrades us," said Erivo. "The original poster is an ILLUSTRATION. I am a real life human being, who chose to look right down the barrel of the camera to you, the viewer ... because, without words we communicate with our eyes."
"Our poster is an homage not an imitation, to edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me. And that is just deeply hurtful," she added.
Weeks later, she told Entertainment Tonight that speaking out about the viral poster was "like a human moment" for her, as she felt the need to "protect" her role as Elphaba.
Mattel Mistakenly Included a P--- Website on 'Wicked' Dolls
The New York Post and Yahoo published consumers' reactions to Mattel's blunder on Wicked doll boxes days after the film adaptation premiered.
As seen in the photos, the company mistakenly included an adult film website URL instead of the film's official site, WickedMovie.com.
"The official Mattel Wicked dolls link to a p--- site on the box," one said.
A second added, "Mattel printed a link to a p--- site on their packaging for Wicked theme dolls. Crazy how these 'mistakes' keep happening…"
Mattel issued a statement to address the "wicked" misprint, expressing their regret over the "unfortunate error" and confirming they were "taking immediate action to remedy this."
"Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information," the toy company continued.
Jonathan Bailey Received Praise for Mentioning Cynthia Erivo in an Interview
Jonathan Bailey impressed fans after his and director Jon M. Chu's interview with ComicBook.
At the time, a reporter asked, "Jonathan, I know you have a background in musical theater, but what were your nerves like on the first day on set when you were singing to a musical icon like Ariana Grande?"
Bailey impressed fans when he included the other lead star, saying, "Yeah, and Cynthia. I mean, I'd say I completely disassociated."
He later praised both Erivo and Grande's singing talents, calling them "two of the best vocalists."