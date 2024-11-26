Ariana Grande's Shocking 'Wicked' Transformation: See How the Actress Has Evolved Since First Crown Fitting in 2022

Since filming began in December 2022, the “Side to Side” singer has sported blonde hair for her role as Glinda. While many fans adored the transformation, others took to TikTok to share mixed reactions.

“I don’t understand why they did this,” a makeup artist said in a video clip. “She looks sick to me. I don’t wanna offend anyone. Ariana Grande is beautiful, but what they chose to put her in for Wicked wasn’t a good choice for her.”