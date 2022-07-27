Jordan Turpin Is Still Too 'Traumatized' To Open Up About 'House Of Horrors' Ordeal, But She's Excited To Start A New Life

Jordan Turpin is as resilient as they come. For more than 15 years, the 21-year-old and her 12 siblings were held captive and abused by their parents, David and Louise Turpin, but in 2018, she finally managed to escape what was dubbed "the house of horrors" and alert the authorities.

Jordan and five of her siblings were then placed in an abusive foster home, but again, she overcame the situation and is now looking forward to starting fresh in a place of her own.