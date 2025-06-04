or
PHOTOS

Jordana Brewster's Hottest Bikini Moments

jordana brewster sexiest bikini photos
Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram

Jordana Brewster always takes full advantage of summer by cranking up the heat with her juicy bikini snaps!

By:

June 4 2025, Published 8:05 a.m. ET

Brighter Than the Sun

jordana brewster sexiest bikini photos
Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram

Jordana Brewster frequently shares bikini photos on her Instagram page.

In an April Instagram carousel, Jordana Brewster showed off her slim physique in a yellow string bikini while strutting near a pool.

The Fast & Furious actress previously shared her secrets to maintaining her amazing figure despite a hectic schedule.

"I used to get fit for a film, then let loose right after," Brewster told Women's Health. "I think a lot of people do that: You look your best for the big event and then slack off. But it's good to have structure in your life — I like having a routine, because everything else...is so unpredictable."

She added, "I do cardio six days a week, with weight resistance in between. I also work with [celebrity trainer] Harley Pasternak three times a week. I used to run, but can't anymore because [it hurts my knees]. But what's just as effective? Putting the treadmill at an incline of 12 — that's steep! — and climbing for 30 to 40 minutes."

Beach Day With Her Sons

jordana brewster sexiest bikini photos
Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram

She has over 5 million followers on Instagram.

Brewster flaunted her flawless-at-45 figure in a spicy patterned bikini while vacationing in Brazil with her sons, Julian, 11, and Rowan, 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Andrew Form.

"Summer's vibes is back !! ☀️💕," she captioned the upload.

Jordana Brewster Made Fans Look!

jordana brewster sexiest bikini photos
Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram

The 'Fast & Furious' actress is currently 45 years old.

In March, Brewster shared some sultry snaps from her sunny trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On the cover of the photoset, the mom-of-two teased fans with a close-up photo of her cleavage while wearing a black-and-white bikini top with a zebra print design.

She shared in the caption, "Em casa."

Blazing Red

jordana brewster sexiest bikini photos
Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram

Jordana Brewster married her current husband, Mason Morfit, in 2022.

The Invisible Circus actress smoldered while soaking up the sun during a February beach getaway.

In the update, she accentuated her jaw-dropping beach body in a vibrant red top with scalloped edges and matching bikini bottoms. She accessorized with round-framed sunglasses, hoop earrings and a stack of chain necklaces for the trip.

She Welcomed 2025 in Style

jordana brewster sexiest bikini photos
Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram

She described marrying Mason Morfit as 'game-changing.'

Brewster looked half her age when she posed on the beach in "2025" sunglasses and a barely there white bikini, flaunting her super-flat abs as she basked in the sun as part of her New Year's vacation.

"New year…new killer. You might be safer single #hearteyesmovie is in theatres 2/7/25," she captioned the post.

Jordana Brewster Made a Fashion Statement

jordana brewster sexiest bikini photos
Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram

She was previously married to Andrew Form.

"KT tape, but make it fashion," Brewster captioned an October 2024 upload, in which she showcased her famous curves in a tiny bikini while showing the adhesive strip she had applied to her shoulder.

Working by the Pool

jordana brewster sexiest bikini photos
Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram

Jordana Brewster met Andrew Form on the set of 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning.'

Brewster stripped down to a bikini while lounging by a pool in an August 2024 post.

The Dallas alum said, "Work&Play."

The Ocean Called Jordana Brewster

jordana brewster sexiest bikini photos
Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram

Jordana Brewster welcomed Julian and Rowan via surrogate.

During a sun-soaked beach getaway in January 2024, Brewster bared her rear in a low-rise bikini as she stood in shallow water. She also accessorized with a light-colored fedora for additional sun protection.

Flaunting Her Sun-Kissed Skin

jordana brewster sexiest bikini photos
Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram

She and Andrew Form underwent several unsuccessful rounds of IVF before choosing surrogacy.

In November 2023, Brewster heated up the beach in a string bikini while sunbathing and drinking from a green bottle.

"Super thirsty," she cheekily captioned the post.

Jordana Brewster Left Little to the Imagination

jordana brewster sexiest bikini photos
Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram

Jordana Brewster and Andrew Form split in 2020 after 13 years of marriage.

Brewster turned up the heat on Instagram with a sizzling selfie that put her eye-popping cleavage on display.

"Beach day," she shared in the June 2023 post.

