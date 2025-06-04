Jordana Brewster's Hottest Bikini Moments

In an April Instagram carousel, Jordana Brewster showed off her slim physique in a yellow string bikini while strutting near a pool.

The Fast & Furious actress previously shared her secrets to maintaining her amazing figure despite a hectic schedule.

"I used to get fit for a film, then let loose right after," Brewster told Women's Health. "I think a lot of people do that: You look your best for the big event and then slack off. But it's good to have structure in your life — I like having a routine, because everything else...is so unpredictable."

She added, "I do cardio six days a week, with weight resistance in between. I also work with [celebrity trainer] Harley Pasternak three times a week. I used to run, but can't anymore because [it hurts my knees]. But what's just as effective? Putting the treadmill at an incline of 12 — that's steep! — and climbing for 30 to 40 minutes."