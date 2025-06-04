Jordana Brewster's Hottest Bikini Moments
Brighter Than the Sun
In an April Instagram carousel, Jordana Brewster showed off her slim physique in a yellow string bikini while strutting near a pool.
The Fast & Furious actress previously shared her secrets to maintaining her amazing figure despite a hectic schedule.
"I used to get fit for a film, then let loose right after," Brewster told Women's Health. "I think a lot of people do that: You look your best for the big event and then slack off. But it's good to have structure in your life — I like having a routine, because everything else...is so unpredictable."
She added, "I do cardio six days a week, with weight resistance in between. I also work with [celebrity trainer] Harley Pasternak three times a week. I used to run, but can't anymore because [it hurts my knees]. But what's just as effective? Putting the treadmill at an incline of 12 — that's steep! — and climbing for 30 to 40 minutes."
Beach Day With Her Sons
Brewster flaunted her flawless-at-45 figure in a spicy patterned bikini while vacationing in Brazil with her sons, Julian, 11, and Rowan, 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Andrew Form.
"Summer's vibes is back !! ☀️💕," she captioned the upload.
Jordana Brewster Made Fans Look!
In March, Brewster shared some sultry snaps from her sunny trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On the cover of the photoset, the mom-of-two teased fans with a close-up photo of her cleavage while wearing a black-and-white bikini top with a zebra print design.
She shared in the caption, "Em casa."
Blazing Red
The Invisible Circus actress smoldered while soaking up the sun during a February beach getaway.
In the update, she accentuated her jaw-dropping beach body in a vibrant red top with scalloped edges and matching bikini bottoms. She accessorized with round-framed sunglasses, hoop earrings and a stack of chain necklaces for the trip.
She Welcomed 2025 in Style
Brewster looked half her age when she posed on the beach in "2025" sunglasses and a barely there white bikini, flaunting her super-flat abs as she basked in the sun as part of her New Year's vacation.
"New year…new killer. You might be safer single #hearteyesmovie is in theatres 2/7/25," she captioned the post.
Jordana Brewster Made a Fashion Statement
"KT tape, but make it fashion," Brewster captioned an October 2024 upload, in which she showcased her famous curves in a tiny bikini while showing the adhesive strip she had applied to her shoulder.
Working by the Pool
Brewster stripped down to a bikini while lounging by a pool in an August 2024 post.
The Dallas alum said, "Work&Play."
The Ocean Called Jordana Brewster
During a sun-soaked beach getaway in January 2024, Brewster bared her rear in a low-rise bikini as she stood in shallow water. She also accessorized with a light-colored fedora for additional sun protection.
Flaunting Her Sun-Kissed Skin
In November 2023, Brewster heated up the beach in a string bikini while sunbathing and drinking from a green bottle.
"Super thirsty," she cheekily captioned the post.
Jordana Brewster Left Little to the Imagination
Brewster turned up the heat on Instagram with a sizzling selfie that put her eye-popping cleavage on display.
"Beach day," she shared in the June 2023 post.