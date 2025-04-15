Jordana Brewster, 44, Shows Off Toned Bikini Body in Gorgeous Sunset Photos by the Pool
Jordana Brewster enjoyed the sunshine — and scenic sunset — when she lounged around the pool on Sunday, April 13.
In a new set of Instagram snaps, the actress showed off her fit frame in the backyard while rocking a yellow bedazzled string bikini.
Brewster, 44, took photos in front of an infinity-edged pool, which was surrounded by palm trees.
In one shot, the mom-of-two showed off her legs and flat stomach as she read People Collide by Isle McElroy.
The star let her photos speak for themselves and didn't caption the upload — but that didn't stop fans from showering her with compliments.
"So pretty ❤️😍," one admirer commented, while another said, "okay, your body is amazing ✨️."
"Body is bodying man omg 😍," quipped a third Instagram follower.
It's unclear who took the snaps, though Brewster has been married to finance CEO Mason Morfit since 2022 — someone she first crossed paths with years prior when she was married to Andrew Form.
"We complement each other in that we’re both nerds, very emotional and yet we love organization," she gushed of their bond in a past interview. "We gravitate toward the same things. We’ve taught each other a lot."
Though the Fast and Furious star has two sons from her previous marriage, that wasn't an issue for Morfit since he has four child of his own.
"I fell in love with someone who is truly a partner and now we have an extended family. He has four kids; I’ve got two," Brewster noted. "I see how much I’m growing and changing within that new structure because I feel completely supported and completely held and it’s also allowing me to live in my power."
"He’s been separated for two years," she spilled of when they began dating. "We reconnected once I was separated and that was that. But I always thought he was very handsome and charming and smart from a distance."
In another interview, Brewster revealed she flew out to see him just four days after she split from the father of her kids.
"When I landed, Mason was at the bottom of the escalator, holding a sign with my name on it. My heart was fluttering like a hummingbird," the actress recalled. "I felt at once super panicked but also strangely grounded. Mason and I blended into each other. I thought, Please kiss me. And he did."
Brewster and her ex were married from 2007 to 2021.