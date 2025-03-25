PHOTOS Bikini-Clad Jordana Brewster Shows Off Fit Figure While Vacationing in Brazil With Her Kids: Photos Source: @jordanabrewster/instagram Jordana Brewster looked flawless while spending time on the beach with her children.

Jordana Brewster is living it up in Brazil! On Tuesday, March 25, the famous actress uploaded a video montage to Instagram, as well as some photos, highlighting her recent vacation to Rio De Janeiro with her sons, Julian, 11, and Rowan, 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Andrew Form.

Source: @jordanabrewster/instagram Jordana Brewster shared videos of herself playing soccer with one of her sons.

The clips and pictures showcased special moments shared between the mom-of-two and her young children during their trip to South America — including a video of Brewster and one of her sons kicking a ball back and forth by the water. The footage featured The Fast and the Furious star wearing a blue bikini top with low-rise bottoms. Brewster's fit figure was put on full display as she ran around in the sand and let her brunette hair loose in the ocean breeze.

Source: @jordanabrewster/instagram Jordana Brewster put her fit figure on display while kicking a ball around by the water.

Meanwhile, Brewster's son wore a T-shirt, swim trunks, a hat and sunglasses as he gleefully played with his mom. While active on social media, the Heart Eyes actress also uploaded a close-up photo of herself in an adorable black-and-white bikini — which had thick black straps with knots at the ends and a dainty gold accent.

Source: @jordanabrewster/instagram Jordana Brewster wore a low-rise blue bikini.

The stunning snap focused in on Brewster's chest, as she accessorized the swimsuit style with a puka shell necklace. In another selfie, Brewster could be seen smiling while shielding the shining sun with a cute hat.

Source: @jordanabrewster/instagram The actress shared a close-up selfie of her chest while wearing a cute bikini.

The 44-year-old became a mom in September 2013, when she and Form welcomed their first child via surrogacy years after tying the knot in 2007. Their second son was also born through surrogacy in June 2016. Brewster filed for divorce from Form in 2020 after 13 years of marriage. Their split was settled the following year.

After her failed marriage, Brewster described her and Form's relationship demise as a "slow unraveling" — which saw the former flames "leading parallel lives" due to her famous film producer husband becoming busier with his job and having to travel often. "So, toward the beginning of the pandemic, Andrew and I decided to separate. The combination of being apart for most of the year for many years and growing apart emotionally took its toll," she wrote at the time in a candid essay published by Glamour.

Source: @jordanabrewster/instagram Jordana Brewster snapped a selfie while shielding the sun from her face with a cute hat.

Brewster went on to marry Mason Morfit in 2022 — two years after their relationship began. The couple initially met in 2020 at a business lunch, which she attended with her then-husband, Form.