Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns' Relationship Timeline: The Journey of Their Love Story
July 23 2026, Published 10:32 a.m. ET
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have transitioned from friends to a romantic couple, supporting each other through various challenges along the way.
In February 2019, Woods made headlines when she kissed Tristan Thompson, who was in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian at the time.
This scandal not only caused a fallout with her former best friend, Kylie Jenner, but also marked a pivotal moment in Woods' life. Despite the controversies surrounding her, Woods found love with Towns, a basketball star, in the following year.
Their romantic relationship began in May 2020, after they met through friends. A source tells OK! that their connection deepened as they shared experiences of loss, having both faced the death of a parent at a young age. This bond laid the foundation for their relationship.
“The right person will bring a lot out of you. We have been friends for a long time,” Woods stated during an interview with Extra in September 2020. She reflected on their friendship and how it naturally evolved into a romantic relationship.
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Since their relationship began, Woods and Towns have been each other’s support system.
They have navigated the complexities of public life together, reinforcing their bond through shared experiences and challenges. Friends close to the couple describe their relationship as solid and genuine, a partnership that has flourished amidst adversity.
As fans continue to follow their journey, many speculate on what the future holds for Woods and Towns. Will they take their relationship to the next level? For now, they remain committed to each other, proving that love can indeed blossom in unexpected circumstances.
Stay tuned for further updates as this love story unfolds.