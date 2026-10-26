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Jordyn Woods Reveals 'Pivotal' Piece of Her Wedding Ensemble Went Missing on the Big Day: 'I Was Pretty Upset'

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Source: MEGA

Jordyn Woods' sister saved the day.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 10:48 a.m. ET

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Jordyn Woods nearly had a bridal fashion emergency!

During the Friday, October 23, episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Woods admitted an unexpected fashion mishap was the only thing that stressed her out on her wedding day.

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Source: YOUTUBE

Jordyn Woods shared all the details from her wedding to Karl-Anthony Towns

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Image of Jordyn revealing that her custom wedding veil temporarily went missing before she exchanged vows with NBA star
Source: @JENNASHEINELLE/YOUTUBE

Jordyn revealed that her custom wedding veil temporarily went missing before she exchanged vows with NBA star.

"Everyone says I was the most chill bride they'd ever seen," she told hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones. "I wasn't stressed out about anything except the missing veil. My veil was missing for a little bit. It's the only stress I had of the day."

The model and entrepreneur, 29, exchanged vows with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, 30, in Malibu, Calif., on August 15 and wore three different looks throughout the special day.

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Jordyn Woods Reveals Her Wedding Veil Was Left Behind

Image of Jordyn hoping to secure an emergency replacement
Source: @JORDYNWOODS/INSTAGRAM

Jordyn was hoping to secure an emergency replacement.

Woods recalled discovering that the custom accessory hadn't been packed when her team departed for the wedding venue.

"It was back at the Airbnb," she revealed.

The bride immediately contacted her wedding dress designer, Danielle Frankel, hoping to secure an emergency replacement.

"I called the dress designer. I know they had a showroom in L.A. I'm like, 'Get me whatever veil,' even though my veil was fully custom," Woods explained.

"I was pretty upset," she admitted. "It was such a pivotal part of the dress, I feel like."

Fortunately, Woods' younger sister, Jodie Woods, remained optimistic that the original veil would be recovered.

"My sister, she was like, 'I feel good about it. I think it's there,'" Jordyn recalled. "I was like, 'You know what, I'm trusting you.'"

The missing accessory was eventually located, allowing the bride to walk down the aisle wearing her intended ensemble.

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Jordyn Woods Shares Emotional Details About Her Wedding

Image of Jordyn reflecting on how she and Towns honored their late parents during their ceremony.
Source: @JORDYNWOODS/INSTAGRAM

Jordyn reflected on how she and her partner honored their late parents during their ceremony.

The newlywed also reflected on how she and her spouse honored their late parents during their ceremony.

Jordyn's father, John Woods, died in 2017, while Karl's mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, died in 2020.

"With our ceremony, we kept it very short and sweet. We did our vows privately, but for the family section, we had a chair to honor both of them with just flowers," Jordyn shared.

The couple also incorporated meaningful keepsakes, including lockets and a handkerchief, into their celebration.

Jordyn explained they deliberately kept the tributes understated to avoid becoming overwhelmed with emotion.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns Enjoy Married Life

Image of The two stars honeymooned in Africa.
Source: @JORDYNWOODS/INSTAGRAM

The two stars honeymooned in Africa.

The two stars are enjoying married life and went on an adventurous honeymoon trip to Africa.

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