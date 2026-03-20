Kendra Duggar Now Facing Criminal Charges Alongside Husband Joseph as Police Announce Additional Counts in the Ongoing Investigation
March 20 2026, Published 7:57 p.m. ET
A few days after Joseph Duggar was accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl, his wife, Kendra Duggar, is now facing criminal charges after Arkansas police announced additional counts in the ongoing investigation.
A press release from the Tontitown Police Department said the couple, who share four kids, are now facing four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree, and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree.
According to People, "authorities said arrest warrants have been issued and served for the misdemeanor offenses through District Court."
The investigation is "active and ongoing," per the police department.
“To protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those involved, no further details will be provided at this time,” the department said.
Joseph Duggar's Arrest
- Inside Joseph Duggar's Quiet Arkansas Family Home After Disturbing Child Molestation Arrest
- '19 Kids and Counting' Star Joseph Duggar's Mugshot Released After He Was Accused of Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl
- Shocking Twist: Joseph Duggar and Wife Kendra Secretly Welcomed Baby No. 4 Before Arrest on Child Molestation Charges
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As OK! previously reported, Joseph was accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl while vacationing in 2020.
According to an outlet, Joseph, 31, was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older, the Bay County Sheriff's Office shared on Wednesday, March 18.
Joseph reportedly asked the victim to sit on his lap while she was on vacation with her family in Florida in 2020.
"As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs," Bay County Sheriff's Office said.
"The victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions, and the incidents stopped after the apology," the officials said.
Amy Duggar Speaks Out
Several members of the Duggar family spoke out about the recent developments, including their cousin Amy Duggar.
"In light of the recent allegations involving my cousin, Joseph Duggar, I am sickened, heartbroken and deeply angry," she said on Friday, March 20.
"My first thoughts are with the victim, a child who deserved to be safe, protected and surrounded by people she could trust," she continued. "The courage it took for her to come forward, especially after years of carrying something so heavy, cannot be overstated. That bravery deserves to be honored above all else."
Amy went on to say that she was "utterly shocked to hear about these allegations and Joseph’s arrest," before noting, "At the same time, I am not surprised that another alleged predator has emerged from this toxic system."
Amy was referring to Joseph's older brother, Josh Duggar, who confessed to molesting multiple young girls, including his sisters Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar, when they were teenagers in the early 2000s.
Though the scandal broke in 2015, Josh, now 38, wasn't arrested in April 2021. He was convicted on possession of child p----ography and sentenced to 12.5 years behind bars with 20 years of supervised release.
"For years, I have spoken out about the importance of truth, accountability and protecting children, even when it meant going against my own family," Amy declared. "Family ties should never equal automatic trust or access, especially when it comes to the safety of children."