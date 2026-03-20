Kendra Duggar Now Facing Criminal Charges Alongside Husband Joseph as Police Announce Additional Counts in the Ongoing Investigation

Article continues below advertisement

A few days after Joseph Duggar was accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl, his wife, Kendra Duggar, is now facing criminal charges after Arkansas police announced additional counts in the ongoing investigation. A press release from the Tontitown Police Department said the couple, who share four kids, are now facing four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree, and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree. According to People, "authorities said arrest warrants have been issued and served for the misdemeanor offenses through District Court."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram The couple share four kids.

The investigation is "active and ongoing," per the police department. “To protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those involved, no further details will be provided at this time,” the department said.

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph Duggar's Arrest

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Joseph Duggar was arrested for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl.

As OK! previously reported, Joseph was accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl while vacationing in 2020. According to an outlet, Joseph, 31, was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older, the Bay County Sheriff's Office shared on Wednesday, March 18. Joseph reportedly asked the victim to sit on his lap while she was on vacation with her family in Florida in 2020. "As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs," Bay County Sheriff's Office said. "The victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions, and the incidents stopped after the apology," the officials said.

Amy Duggar Speaks Out

Source: @amyrachelleking/instagram; mega Amy Duggar spoke out about the recent development.