REALITY TV NEWS Joseph Duggar's Wife Pleads Not Guilty to Child Endangerment Source: MEGA; @littleduggarfamily/instagram Kendra Duggar pled not guilty to four counts of child endangerment as her husband faces child molestation charges. Lesley Abravanel April 28 2026, Published 11:12 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kendra Duggar, the wife of former Counting On reality star Joseph Duggar, pleaded not guilty to four counts each of child endangerment and false imprisonment in late April. The charges were filed in Arkansas following a police home visit that reportedly uncovered locks installed on the exterior of children's bedroom doors. Kendra's attorney, Travis W. Story, submitted the not guilty plea on her behalf on Monday, April 27. Following her arrest on March 20, a no-contact order was initially placed between Kendra, 27, and the alleged victims — her own children.

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Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram Joseph, 31, is also facing separate child molestation charges in Florida related to an incident from 2020.

However, this order was dissolved on April 17 after the children expressed a desire for contact, allowing the Arkansas Department of Human Services to facilitate family reunification. While both spouses, who have four children, face child endangerment charges in Arkansas, Joseph, 31, is also facing separate child molestation charges in Florida related to an incident from 2020. A family spokesperson emphasized that Kendra's misdemeanor charges are "totally unrelated" to Joseph’s Florida case.

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Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram Kendra was released shortly after her March arrest on a $1,470 bond.

Kendra was released shortly after her March arrest on a $1,470 bond. Joseph has also pleaded not guilty to his respective charges in both Florida and Arkansas. Kendra’s sister-in-law Anna Duggar — whose husband Josh was arrested in April 2021 for receiving and possessing child p--------- and is currently serving a 12-year sentence at FCI Seagoville in Texas — shared in an email to Joseph that his wife had been barred from seeing their kids. “She was strong on the phone call, except for when she talked about it being a month before she can see the kids,” Anna wrote in a March 21 email obtained by E! News through the Freedom of Information Act. “My heart breaks for all of you."

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Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram The pair share four kids.

Kendra told Joseph in a March 24 jail phone call, also obtained by E!, that she was "fighting for the kids." "They're my number one priority right now," Kendra told her husband, who replied that he was “100 percent behind” her and confirmed that she "should be fighting for them the most." She added, "I just want you to know, through all of this, whatever happens, that's who's coming first."

Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram The Duggar family patriarch and matriarch are said to be devastated by these developments.