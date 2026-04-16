Joseph Duggar Is Kicking Wife Kendra's Family Out of Their Home for Reporting Him to Police, Friend Claims in Bombshell Statement
April 16 2026, Published 10:55 a.m. ET
Joseph Duggar is trying to turn wife Kendra against her parents amid his child molestation scandal, according to a Christian influencer.
On Monday, April 13, Amy Paul took to Instagram to accuse Joseph of forcing Kendra's family, the Caldwells, out of their home, after they went to the police with child sexual abuse allegations against him in March.
"I was also appalled at the lack of Christian charity that is being shown to this precious family [the Caldwells] that is in crisis," Amy wrote. "Not only were they put in the awful situation of turning their son-in-law into the police because he wasn’t man enough to take accountability himself, but he’s also kicking them out of their house and giving them 30 days to get out!"
'DHS Was Called on Them for Abuse'
Amy went on to claim "the power and the water was turned off with 8 other kids living in the house" and that "DHS was called on them for abuse" while she was there.
"Wonder who called?" she continued. "I will tell you that not one Duggar is reaching out to the Caldwells. Not one Duggar is helping them move or asking how they can help! The Caldwells share 4 grandkids with Jim Bob and Michelle [Duggar]. This is not the time to be throwing stones but it’s the time to rally around and support the victim."
"Their family and Joe Duggar is 100 percent not the victim," the mother-of-seven added.
'Their Daughter Isn't Mistreating Them Suddenly'
However, a source close to the Duggar family told Us Weekly the Caldwells "lived in a Duggar home rent free for years — years more than was offered, genuinely taking advantage of their kindness."
The insider explained, "After this they moved into their current home Joe and Kendra built to flip. Yet they stayed rent free for two plus years all while Joe and Kendra urged them to move out. It was after being told to move out that all this happened."
"[The Caldwells] drew close to the limelight, took advantage of the kindness, and got angry when pressed to do the right thing," the insider claimed. "Their daughter isn’t mistreating them suddenly. She’s watched this play out for years."
- Michelle Duggar Gets Into Heated Altercation After Bailing Daughter-in-Law Kendra Out of Jail, Insists She's 'Protecting Children'
- Michelle Duggar Seen Picking Up Daughter-in-Law Kendra From Jail in Car With Apparent Bullet Holes as Son Joseph Faces Child Molestation Charges
- Joseph Duggar's Wife Kendra Tells Him His Family Is 'Disappointed' in Jail Cell Call
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'Our Family Is Both Troubled and Heartbroken'
Kendra's family released a statement on Wednesday, April 15, saying, "Our family is both troubled and heartbroken over the alleged actions committed by our son-in-law. We are devastated for the young girl, a child who was courageous in every way to share her truth. We stand by her, both in support and prayer, and forever will."
Joseph was arrested on March 18 on charges of child molestation, being accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl during a Florida vacation in 2020.
The father-of-four was later extradited to Florida where he was released from police custody on March 31 after entering a "not guilty plea."
Why Was Kendra Duggar Arrested?
Meanwhile, Kendra was arrested on unrelated charges just two days later. She was released the same day after her mother-in-law, Michelle, bailed her out.
As OK! previously reported, a press release from the Tontitown Police Department said the couple is now facing four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree as well as four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree.
A source told Us Weekly at the time that police visited the family's home after Joseph's charge and found "two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of the inside," leading them to believe "she wrongly detains her kids."