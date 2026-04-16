NEWS Joseph Duggar Is Kicking Wife Kendra's Family Out of Their Home for Reporting Him to Police, Friend Claims in Bombshell Statement Source: TLC Joseph Duggar was arrested on child molestation charges on March 18. Allie Fasanella April 16 2026, Published 10:55 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Joseph Duggar is trying to turn wife Kendra against her parents amid his child molestation scandal, according to a Christian influencer. On Monday, April 13, Amy Paul took to Instagram to accuse Joseph of forcing Kendra's family, the Caldwells, out of their home, after they went to the police with child sexual abuse allegations against him in March. "I was also appalled at the lack of Christian charity that is being shown to this precious family [the Caldwells] that is in crisis," Amy wrote. "Not only were they put in the awful situation of turning their son-in-law into the police because he wasn’t man enough to take accountability himself, but he’s also kicking them out of their house and giving them 30 days to get out!"

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'DHS Was Called on Them for Abuse'

Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram; mega Kendra Duggar's family allegedly reported their son-in-law to police.

Amy went on to claim "the power and the water was turned off with 8 other kids living in the house" and that "DHS was called on them for abuse" while she was there. "Wonder who called?" she continued. "I will tell you that not one Duggar is reaching out to the Caldwells. Not one Duggar is helping them move or asking how they can help! The Caldwells share 4 grandkids with Jim Bob and Michelle [Duggar]. This is not the time to be throwing stones but it’s the time to rally around and support the victim." "Their family and Joe Duggar is 100 percent not the victim," the mother-of-seven added.

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'Their Daughter Isn't Mistreating Them Suddenly'

Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram The Caldwells were allegedly not paying rent to live in a home that Kendra and Joseph Duggar owned.

However, a source close to the Duggar family told Us Weekly the Caldwells "lived in a Duggar home rent free for years — years more than was offered, genuinely taking advantage of their kindness." The insider explained, "After this they moved into their current home Joe and Kendra built to flip. Yet they stayed rent free for two plus years all while Joe and Kendra urged them to move out. It was after being told to move out that all this happened." "[The Caldwells] drew close to the limelight, took advantage of the kindness, and got angry when pressed to do the right thing," the insider claimed. "Their daughter isn’t mistreating them suddenly. She’s watched this play out for years."

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'Our Family Is Both Troubled and Heartbroken'

Source: mega The Caldwells broke their silence on Joseph Duggar's arrest on April 15.

Kendra's family released a statement on Wednesday, April 15, saying, "Our family is both troubled and heartbroken over the alleged actions committed by our son-in-law. We are devastated for the young girl, a child who was courageous in every way to share her truth. We stand by her, both in support and prayer, and forever will." Joseph was arrested on March 18 on charges of child molestation, being accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl during a Florida vacation in 2020. The father-of-four was later extradited to Florida where he was released from police custody on March 31 after entering a "not guilty plea."

Why Was Kendra Duggar Arrested?

Source: mega Joseph and Kendra Duggar are also facing child endangerment charges.