Josh Duggar in Solitary Confinement as Prison Sentence for Child Pornography Extended for Third Time Due to Breaking Rules, Cousin Amy Reveals

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Josh Duggar won't be out of prison anytime soon, as his stay was just extended for the third time since his conviction. The disgraced TLC star, 38, is now scheduled to be released from FCI Seagoville in Texas on Feb. 2, 2033, after time was added to his sentence last week, a news outlet reported.

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Amy Duggar Claimed Josh Duggar Was in Solitary Confinement 'Again'

Source: MEGA; @joshduggar/X Amy Duggar said she doesn't feel Josh Duggar has 'proved' he deserves a second chance.

Amy Duggar, who grew up alongside Josh, claimed her cousin received the additional time after a "rules violation" that reportedly sent him back to "solitary confinement." "Duggar news doesn't stop. Always something to discuss. Always something to comment on," Amy, 39, said in a recent Instagram video. “Josh Duggar, again, is in solitary confinement and his release date has been pushed back so we can praise God for that.”

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Amy Duggar Blasted Josh Duggar for Thinking He Was 'Above the Law'

Source: @joshduggar/X Amy Duggar blasted Josh Duggar for 'breaking rules behind closed doors.'

Amy called out her family member for thinking he was "above the law" and felt he hadn't "proved himself" deserving of a second chance. “What’s crazy is, he was trying to prove to the court that he is a good person,” she explained in the clip. “He’s been trying to appeal his sentence ever since he got in.” Amy continued, "Yet he’s breaking rules behind closed doors and doing things that [are] not allowed in prison. Hello? Like, hello? Don’t you realize that’s not being a good person? That’s not having any character.”

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Josh Duggar Was Initially Scheduled for an August 2032 Release

Source: MEGA Josh Duggar was convicted in 2021 of possessing child sexual abuse material.

The development marks the third time the 19 Kids and Counting star's prison sentence has been extended. Josh's lawyers responded to reports of his sentence being extended, saying in a statement, "There is no way ... to know the basis of a deviation of this limited magnitude," adding it could "be the result of program availability, which is wholly out of the inmate's control." Josh was convicted of possessing child sexual abuse material in 2021 and ordered to serve 151 months in federal prison. He was initially set to be released in August 2032.

Josh Duggar Maintains His Innocence

Source: @joshduggar/X Josh Duggar is on his fourth and final attempt to appeal his sentence.