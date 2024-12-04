Josh Duggar Is Putting Himself 'in Danger' by Wearing Sunglasses and Pricey Name-Brand Sneakers Behind Bars: Sources

According to photos obtained by a news outlet, Duggar was seen sporting a pair of sunglasses and Under Armour sneakers — estimated to be priced between $65 to $120 — while out on a walk on the grounds of Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas.

A prison source confirmed inmates were not able to purchase either of those items at the commissary, but they could "make special orders for sunglasses or sneakers from specific vendors," if family members or other loved ones send them the cash.