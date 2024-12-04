Josh Duggar Is Putting Himself 'in Danger' by Wearing Sunglasses and Pricey Name-Brand Sneakers Behind Bars: Sources
Josh Duggar appears to be serving out his sentence in style.
The disgraced former reality star, who was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021, has reportedly been shelling out money to purchase name-brand shoes and accessories from vendors only available outside of prison walls.
According to photos obtained by a news outlet, Duggar was seen sporting a pair of sunglasses and Under Armour sneakers — estimated to be priced between $65 to $120 — while out on a walk on the grounds of Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas.
A prison source confirmed inmates were not able to purchase either of those items at the commissary, but they could "make special orders for sunglasses or sneakers from specific vendors," if family members or other loved ones send them the cash.
The second source, Beverly Hills attorney Adam Michael Sacks, claimed that inmates who chose to wear name-brand items are putting themselves "in danger because other inmates would want to steal it from you."
"You need to be aware of that kind of stuff," he added. "Sunglasses is a luxury in prison, if you have anything nice, other prisoners will want it. You are setting yourself for a fight."
Sacks suggested this could imply Duggar has "status" with other inmates behind bars, as he "doesn't seem to care" about the dangers and is just "walking around, living his life."
This isn't the first time a source has suggested the former TLC star may be enjoying special privileges as he serves out his more than 12-year sentence. In September, an insider claimed Duggar was living in an upgraded "honors" dorm with newly-painted walls and other amenities.
In order to qualify for these living arrangements, inmates must not have "any disciplinary actions in a certain amount of time," they have to have a job and they "must sign a code of conduct agreement."
However, the insider pointed out Duggar should not meet the qualifications because he does not have a prison job — he's currently working on getting a degree — and he spent a significant amount of time in solitary confinement after he was caught with a smuggled cell phone.
"They've decided to waive that for him," the insider said.
The Sun reported the photos and spoke with sources about Duggar's sunglasses and shoes.