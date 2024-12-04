or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Josh Duggar
OK LogoNEWS

Josh Duggar Is Putting Himself 'in Danger' by Wearing Sunglasses and Pricey Name-Brand Sneakers Behind Bars: Sources

Photo of Josh Duggar
Source: MEGA

Josh Duggar was sentenced to serve 12.5 years behind bars.

By:

Dec. 3 2024, Published 7:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Josh Duggar appears to be serving out his sentence in style.

The disgraced former reality star, who was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021, has reportedly been shelling out money to purchase name-brand shoes and accessories from vendors only available outside of prison walls.

Article continues below advertisement
josh duggar puts himself danger sunglasses pricey sneakers prison
Source: @joshduggar/twitter

Josh Duggar is incarcerated at FCI Seagoville in Texas.

Article continues below advertisement

According to photos obtained by a news outlet, Duggar was seen sporting a pair of sunglasses and Under Armour sneakers — estimated to be priced between $65 to $120 — while out on a walk on the grounds of Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas.

A prison source confirmed inmates were not able to purchase either of those items at the commissary, but they could "make special orders for sunglasses or sneakers from specific vendors," if family members or other loved ones send them the cash.

Article continues below advertisement
josh duggar puts himself danger sunglasses pricey sneakers prison
Source: MEGA

Josh Duggar was found guilty of child pornography charges in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

The second source, Beverly Hills attorney Adam Michael Sacks, claimed that inmates who chose to wear name-brand items are putting themselves "in danger because other inmates would want to steal it from you."

"You need to be aware of that kind of stuff," he added. "Sunglasses is a luxury in prison, if you have anything nice, other prisoners will want it. You are setting yourself for a fight."

MORE ON:
Josh Duggar

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sacks suggested this could imply Duggar has "status" with other inmates behind bars, as he "doesn't seem to care" about the dangers and is just "walking around, living his life."

This isn't the first time a source has suggested the former TLC star may be enjoying special privileges as he serves out his more than 12-year sentence. In September, an insider claimed Duggar was living in an upgraded "honors" dorm with newly-painted walls and other amenities.

Article continues below advertisement
josh duggar puts himself danger sunglasses pricey sneakers prison
Source: @annaduggar/instagram

Josh Duggar is currently married to Anna Duggar.

Article continues below advertisement

In order to qualify for these living arrangements, inmates must not have "any disciplinary actions in a certain amount of time," they have to have a job and they "must sign a code of conduct agreement."

However, the insider pointed out Duggar should not meet the qualifications because he does not have a prison job — he's currently working on getting a degree — and he spent a significant amount of time in solitary confinement after he was caught with a smuggled cell phone.

"They've decided to waive that for him," the insider said.

The Sun reported the photos and spoke with sources about Duggar's sunglasses and shoes.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.