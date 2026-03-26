Josh Duhamel Tells Megyn Kelly Why Celebrities Should Not Get Political

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Actor Josh Duhamel argued that Hollywood celebrities should keep their political opinions to themselves to avoid alienating their audience. Duhamel explained on the Wednesday, March 25 episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show” that actors are supposed to entertain their audiences, not sway their political beliefs. "Why would you make half of your audience despise you by your political beliefs?" he asked.

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Source: @megynkelly/youtube Josh Duhamel thinks stars should stick to creating ‘cool movies’ and ‘cool TV.’

The ex-husband of former Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie described his role in the industry as an entertainer or "court jester" whose primary job is to create "cool movies" and "cool TV.” He stated that if he ever felt the need to "preach" about his political beliefs, he would run for office, though he clarified he has no intention of doing so. “I just feel like, because you have a platform, doesn't mean that you get to preach to everybody,” he said, to which Kelly snapped, “Thank you! Tell that to the Oscars!” in reference to some celebrities like actor Javier Bardem and host Jimmy Kimmel using that platform to express their political views.

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Source: @megynkelly/youtube Josh Duhamel doesn’t want to ‘alienate half his audience’ by being vocal about politics.

“Why would I alienate half my audience? Because I respect their views on things, but I’m not going to preach to them. They can believe what they want to believe. I'm just here to make cool stuff,” the Transformers actor said. Kelly pointed to actress Jennifer Lawrence, “an outspoken progressive,” who has said she didn’t want to turn off her audience by speaking more about politics, and asked Duhamel if it’s a growing trend in Hollywood to avoid the subject.

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Source: @megynkelly/youtube The actor said he looks at his decision to stay silent on politics as a ‘business decision.’

“It should be. It makes perfect sense. If you really want to be successful in this business, why would you make half of your audience despise you by your political beliefs?... I look at it as a business decision,” he explained. “I'm here just to make cool movies, cool TV. I'm here to make cool stuff. And that's my I'm the court jester, you know, if I want to, if I want to, if I want to preach to you about what I believe politically, I will go run for office, which I'm not going to do, by the way,” he concluded.

Source: MEGA Josh Duhamel also shared an update on his personal life during his interview.