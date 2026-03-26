or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Josh Duhamel
OK LogoPolitics

Josh Duhamel Tells Megyn Kelly Why Celebrities Should Not Get Political

Photo of Megyn Kelly and Josh Duhamel.
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Josh Duhamel doesn’t believe celebrities should speak on politics.

March 26 2026, Updated 3:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Actor Josh Duhamel argued that Hollywood celebrities should keep their political opinions to themselves to avoid alienating their audience.

Duhamel explained on the Wednesday, March 25 episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show” that actors are supposed to entertain their audiences, not sway their political beliefs.

"Why would you make half of your audience despise you by your political beliefs?" he asked.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Josh Duhamel thinks stars should stick to creating ‘cool movies’ and ‘cool TV.’
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Josh Duhamel thinks stars should stick to creating ‘cool movies’ and ‘cool TV.’

The ex-husband of former Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie described his role in the industry as an entertainer or "court jester" whose primary job is to create "cool movies" and "cool TV.”

He stated that if he ever felt the need to "preach" about his political beliefs, he would run for office, though he clarified he has no intention of doing so.

“I just feel like, because you have a platform, doesn't mean that you get to preach to everybody,” he said, to which Kelly snapped, “Thank you! Tell that to the Oscars!” in reference to some celebrities like actor Javier Bardem and host Jimmy Kimmel using that platform to express their political views.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Josh Duhamel doesn’t want to ‘alienate half his audience’ by being vocal about politics.
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Josh Duhamel doesn’t want to ‘alienate half his audience’ by being vocal about politics.

“Why would I alienate half my audience? Because I respect their views on things, but I’m not going to preach to them. They can believe what they want to believe. I'm just here to make cool stuff,” the Transformers actor said.

Kelly pointed to actress Jennifer Lawrence, “an outspoken progressive,” who has said she didn’t want to turn off her audience by speaking more about politics, and asked Duhamel if it’s a growing trend in Hollywood to avoid the subject.

MORE ON:
Josh Duhamel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of The actor said he looks at his decision to stay silent on politics as a ‘business decision.’
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

The actor said he looks at his decision to stay silent on politics as a ‘business decision.’

“It should be. It makes perfect sense. If you really want to be successful in this business, why would you make half of your audience despise you by your political beliefs?... I look at it as a business decision,” he explained.

“I'm here just to make cool movies, cool TV. I'm here to make cool stuff. And that's my I'm the court jester, you know, if I want to, if I want to, if I want to preach to you about what I believe politically, I will go run for office, which I'm not going to do, by the way,” he concluded.

Josh Duhamel also shared an update on his personal life during his interview.
Source: MEGA

Josh Duhamel also shared an update on his personal life during his interview.

The interview also touched on Duhamel's personal life and lifestyle choices, including his move from Los Angeles to Minnesota, which he described as his "happy place" where he wants his children to experience nature away from technology.

The 53-year-old actor left Los Angeles with his wife, Audra Mari, and his children to live in a remote, off-grid home in northern Minnesota that he spent 15 years building. He explained his desire to embrace a simpler, nature-focused lifestyle closer to his Midwest roots.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.