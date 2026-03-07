Hollywood Reacts to Donald Trump's Iran War: Mark Ruffalo, Jane Fonda and Jack White Speak Out as Celebrities Clash Online

Article continues below advertisement

Hollywood stars are once again stepping into the political arena — this time over President Donald Trump’s decision to launch military strikes on Iran alongside Israel. Within hours of the attacks, celebrities across music, film and television flooded social media with reactions, revealing a sharply divided entertainment industry. While many stars condemned the military action as reckless and dangerous, others praised the strikes as a strong stand against Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Article continues below advertisement

Celebrities Condemn the Military Strikes

Source: MEGA Mark Ruffalo and other stars criticized the operation on social media.

Several outspoken Trump critics in Hollywood quickly used social media to criticize the operation. Actor John Cusack accused the president of launching what he called a distraction campaign, posting on X that Trump had started a “wag the dog war” to divert attention from other controversies including the Epstein files. Singer Jack White also mocked the president in a lengthy Instagram post, criticizing the tone of Trump’s announcement and joking about the idea of a “Board of Peace” while the U.S. entered another conflict. “Don’t you love seeing him declare war on a country while wearing a trucker hat that says ‘USA’ on it?” White wrote. Actor Mark Ruffalo, another frequent political commentator, suggested the war had been inevitable, writing on social media that Jared Kushner “was sent to make sure we went to war.” Actress Carrie Coon offered a brief but pointed remark online, referencing Trump’s rhetoric around national security. “‘Department of War.’ They weren’t kidding about that,” she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Fonda Joins Anti-War Protest

Source: MEGA Jane Fonda spoke at an anti-war protest in Los Angeles following the attacks.

Some stars have taken their criticism beyond social media. Actress and longtime activist Jane Fonda spoke at an anti-war protest in Los Angeles, comparing the situation to earlier U.S. conflicts and warning of the potential consequences. “This dangerous and insane war against Iran not only violates international law and our constitution and War Powers Act, but risks exploding into a vast war of mass proportion,” Fonda said, according to ABC7. She warned that the conflict could endanger both civilians and U.S. service members.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Other Celebrities Praise Donald Trump’s Decision

Source: MEGA Some celebrities, including Dean Cain, expressed support for Donald Trump’s decision to launch strikes.

Not all reactions from the entertainment world have been critical. Actor James Woods praised the military action by sharing one of Trump’s previous statements on social media: “As long as I am President of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon,” adding the caption: “Promises kept.” Lois & Clark actor Dean Cain also expressed support, posting footage of Vice President Kamala Harris criticizing the strikes and writing, “Man, we dodged a bullet… and more!” Entrepreneur Elon Musk appeared to celebrate the death of Iran’s supreme leader, writing simply on X: “Another one bites the dust.” Comedian Roseanne Barr also posted multiple messages mocking critics of the war and suggesting regime change in Iran could benefit women’s rights.

Hollywood’s Political Voice

Source: MEGA The conflict sparked debate across Hollywood and social media.