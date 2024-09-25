or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Josh Groban
OK LogoCOUPLES

Josh Groban Says He and Girlfriend Natalie McQueen 'Like to Communicate' Since They're Both 'People Pleasers'

josh groban says he girlfriend natalie mcqueen like to communicate both people pleasers
Source: MEGA

Josh Groban said he and girlfriend Natalie MacQueen 'like to communicate' since they are both 'people pleasers.'

By:

Sept. 25 2024, Published 3:57 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Josh Groban revealed why his relationship with girlfriend Natalie McQueen works so well!

Article continues below advertisement
josh groban says he girlfriend natalie mcqueen like to communicate both people pleasers
Source: MEGA

The singer said he likes to 'communicate' with his girlfriend.

"Well, we really like to communicate," the 43-year-old singer told People on Tuesday, September 24.

“We're both people pleasers and we're both introverts, so that can sometimes mean that it takes a little bit of prodding, like, 'No, how are you really feeling?' And so we always just want to make things great for each other," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor also spoke about the importance of keeping each other up to date on where they're at in that moment.

"And so I think we really had to make a point to kind of time out with each other and say, check in. 'How are we doing? How are things feeling? How was your day?'" he disclosed.

Article continues below advertisement

“Yeah. And with travel, I try not to be gone as long," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement
josh groban says he girlfriend natalie mcqueen like to communicate both people pleasers
Source: MEGA

Josh Groban said he likes to check in with his girlfriend daily.

Article continues below advertisement

In their relationship, the "You Raise Me Up" singer shared laughter plays a vital role in strengthening their bond.

Article continues below advertisement

"And I think to be able to really talk about things like that and also just sense of humor so forth, we make each other laugh just absolutely constantly,” he told the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

“And at the end of the day, we just love each other a lot, respect each other and try to make each day better than less,” Groban continued.

MORE ON:
Josh Groban

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
josh groban says he girlfriend natalie mcqueen like to communicate both people pleasers
Source: MEGA

The pair first posted on Instagram in February 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair's love story was first shared with the public via Instagram on Valentine's Day in February 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Groban and McQueen shared the same photo of themselves lying in bed together.

"Happy Valentines Day to this remarkable woman who makes me so gosh dang stupid happy, ❤️," the music icon wrote as he confirmed their relationship status.

Article continues below advertisement

As for the 35-year-old Bonnie & Clyde actress, she captioned the picture, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day to the greatest ever. You make me the happiest ❤️."

Article continues below advertisement
josh groban says he girlfriend natalie mcqueen like to communicate both people pleasers
Source: MEGA

Natalie McQueen had posted pictures of Josh Groban on social media before they made their relationship official.

Article continues below advertisement

It's unclear when their relationship turned romantic, but the blonde babe has been sharing photos of Groban on her Instagram page since September 2022.

One notable post depicts the two enjoying a nature walk together.

"'Do you know you’re Italian?' - boyfriend to a little tree lizard," she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Before the couple went public with their romance, Groban dated Katy Perry, 39, Kat Dennings, 38, and January Jones, 46.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.