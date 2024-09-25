Josh Groban Says He and Girlfriend Natalie McQueen 'Like to Communicate' Since They're Both 'People Pleasers'
Josh Groban revealed why his relationship with girlfriend Natalie McQueen works so well!
"Well, we really like to communicate," the 43-year-old singer told People on Tuesday, September 24.
“We're both people pleasers and we're both introverts, so that can sometimes mean that it takes a little bit of prodding, like, 'No, how are you really feeling?' And so we always just want to make things great for each other," he added.
The actor also spoke about the importance of keeping each other up to date on where they're at in that moment.
"And so I think we really had to make a point to kind of time out with each other and say, check in. 'How are we doing? How are things feeling? How was your day?'" he disclosed.
“Yeah. And with travel, I try not to be gone as long," he continued.
In their relationship, the "You Raise Me Up" singer shared laughter plays a vital role in strengthening their bond.
"And I think to be able to really talk about things like that and also just sense of humor so forth, we make each other laugh just absolutely constantly,” he told the outlet.
“And at the end of the day, we just love each other a lot, respect each other and try to make each day better than less,” Groban continued.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The pair's love story was first shared with the public via Instagram on Valentine's Day in February 2023.
Groban and McQueen shared the same photo of themselves lying in bed together.
"Happy Valentines Day to this remarkable woman who makes me so gosh dang stupid happy, ❤️," the music icon wrote as he confirmed their relationship status.
As for the 35-year-old Bonnie & Clyde actress, she captioned the picture, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day to the greatest ever. You make me the happiest ❤️."
It's unclear when their relationship turned romantic, but the blonde babe has been sharing photos of Groban on her Instagram page since September 2022.
One notable post depicts the two enjoying a nature walk together.
"'Do you know you’re Italian?' - boyfriend to a little tree lizard," she wrote.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Before the couple went public with their romance, Groban dated Katy Perry, 39, Kat Dennings, 38, and January Jones, 46.