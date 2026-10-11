Josh Hartnett's Family Life: Meet His Wife and 4 Kids

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Josh Hartnett has largely kept his family life out of the spotlight. The Cracker alum traded Hollywood for the quieter surroundings of Hampshire, where he lives with his wife, Tamsin Egerton, and their four children. He said that while people "only want to talk about your career" when he is in New York or Los Angeles, life in the Hampshire countryside is refreshingly different because "nobody cares." "This is all brand new to me," he told The Guardian in July 2024. "I never would have expected it. And time passes quickly. With four children, you have so much to do. In a way, less is happening. But more of the important stuff is happening. My oldest daughter is eight and a half now – that feels like it happened in the last two years to me. So I'm trying to soak up as much as possible." Here's a glimpse into Hartnett's family life as a husband and father-of-four.

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Josh Hartnett and Wife Tamsin Egerton First Met in 2011

Source: MEGA Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton have been together for around 14 years.

Hartnett and his future wife first crossed paths on the set of the film The Lovers in 2011, playing Jay Fennel/James Stewart and Laura Fennel, respectively. During a sit-down with Julia Stiles for Interview Magazine in August 2024, Hartnett quipped he and Egerton met in "the most Hollywood way imaginable" — although both were in relationships with other people at the time. "The most Hollywood way imaginable. We played husband and wife in the worst movie either of us have ever made. No offense to the director, it'll remain nameless. It just got lost in post-production," he shared. "We were shooting here in London and both had significant others, and both realized that wasn't going to work because we really liked each other." He continued, "So I broke up with my girlfriend, she broke up with her boyfriend, and then after we stopped filming, we started to date. But I was living in New York and she was living in London, so we went on a few vacations together. Then she came out to the States and we went on a long road trip where she met my parents and it kept going. And then she kept staying with me and I kept staying with her."

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Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton Secretly Married in November 2021

Source: MEGA Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton tied the knot a decade after their first meeting.

Hartnett revealed in the same Interview Magazine conversation that he and Egerton eventually began splitting their time between each other's homes before she became pregnant and the couple later married. News of their nuptials became public in March 2022, when Us Weekly reported that the couple quietly exchanged vows in November 2021. That same month, Egerton shared an update featuring a photo of her wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring and a wedding band. Hartnett and Egerton had welcomed three children before they tied the knot.

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Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton Share 4 Children

Source: MEGA Josh Hartnett said becoming a dad changed his outlook on life.

Hartnett and Egerton welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2015. They later expanded their family with the arrivals of their second and third children in 2017 and 2019, respectively. In February 2024, reports revealed they had quietly welcomed their fourth child. While at the premiere of Trap, Hartnett opened up about how he maintains a healthy work-life balance after becoming a father-of-four. "Well, I mean, we've done it a couple of times now. It's never easy. The newborn needs what the newborn needs. But yeah, you know, it's fun," he told People. "We have so much fun with our kids, so to be able to have that when I get off set, especially on something like this, is a dream come true. You need it. You need it in order to take this stuff out of your bed." Hartnett continues to work on film projects, but he has admitted that being away from home feels different now. "I spend so much time at home now with four kids. But when I'm making films, that's kind of what I do — live in hotels," he said in a separate interview with Esquire. "It totally used to be the best thing ever when I was younger, people cleaning up after me and stuff like that. But now I miss my family."

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Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton Are Raising Their Kids in the English Countryside

Source: MEGA The family lives in England.

In a 2023 interview with The Independent, the Oppenheimer actor said he and his family have "a nice outdoorsy life" in the "middle of nowhere" that is "not that far from London." That echoed what he told The Guardian about the family's countryside home being filled with animals, including a dog, guinea pigs, chickens and a small herd of pygmy goats, which Hartnett called his favorites. "They're the sweetest animals on the planet," he said of the goats. "They're like dogs. They would live in the house if they could. In fact, I've seen people having their goats in the house with diapers on, but we felt that was kinda cruel."

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Josh Hartnett's Children Have Never Seen Any of His Movies

Source: MEGA Josh Hartnett's children have watched one of their mom's movies.

The Verity actor has been in the industry for nearly three decades, but his kids have reportedly never watched his movies. "My kids have never seen me in anything," he told a reporterat the New York City premiere of the new Colleen Hoover movie adaptation. "I like it that way. I think it's healthy." He added, "I think at some point they might want to. We've watched one of my wife's films with the kids, which is made for much younger people."

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Josh Hartnett Has Spoken Fondly of His 'Amazing' Wife

Source: MEGA Josh Hartnett said they have a 'great family life.'