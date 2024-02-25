'He Looks So Good!': Josh Hartnett Fans Go Wild as the Heartthrob Makes Shocking Appearance at 2024 SAG Awards
Josh Hartnett fans were treated to a rare appearance from the heartthrob at the 2024 SAG Awards.
The former teen star, 45, looked as handsome as ever as he walked the red carpet at the Hollywood ceremony where he's nominated, along with the cast of Oppenheimer.
"#SAGawardNominee Girrll, #JoshHartnett he looks so good. Good genes!," one person penned on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Josh Hartnett is kind of too hot to be a scientist," a second social media user chimed in, referring to Hartnett's role in the blockbuster film.
"It’s truly unfair for the rest of the world how Josh Hartnett has aged. Because D---. " a third added.
"Seeing Josh Hartnett on my screen for the #SAGAwards makes me so happy!" a fourth person chimed in.
Hartnett has kept a low profile after making it big in the 1990s. "It was the best thing for my mental health and my career to keep Hollywood at bay...” he explained in a 2021 interview.
"Luckily I think I hit onto it early on in my life: it’s about creating a good home life and being able to do things that are wild and wonderful like making films, which is such a privilege," the Die Hart actor shared.
Despite cutting back on his film work, there was one role in particular Hartnett wished he played. "Unfortunately, I was going to do Brokeback Mountain and I had a contract with the [2006 film] Black Dahlia that I had to film, so I had to drop out of it," he explained of the missed opportunity.
The Pearl Harbor actor was the "it" boy of his day. However, the glitz and the glamour of Tinseltown made him not "trust anyone" in his life. "I was on the cover of every magazine," Hartnett recalled in a 2014 interview.
"I couldn't really go anywhere. I didn't feel comfortable in my own skin. I was alone. I didn't trust anyone," he continued. "I'm still finding my way through all that."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I didn't have to struggle as an actor, although I think I've made up for it now. I still get offered film and TV roles, luckily, but years ago, if I saw a role I wanted, there was a good chance I could grab it. When I see a role now, I've got to fight for it. It's not bad. It's actually more rewarding. Depressing when something doesn't go your way, but only for a minute," he noted.