'He Looks So Good!': Josh Hartnett Fans Go Wild as the Heartthrob Makes Shocking Appearance at 2024 SAG Awards

Despite cutting back on his film work, there was one role in particular Hartnett wished he played. "Unfortunately, I was going to do Brokeback Mountain and I had a contract with the [2006 film] Black Dahlia that I had to film, so I had to drop out of it," he explained of the missed opportunity.

The Pearl Harbor actor was the "it" boy of his day. However, the glitz and the glamour of Tinseltown made him not "trust anyone" in his life. "I was on the cover of every magazine," Hartnett recalled in a 2014 interview.

"I couldn't really go anywhere. I didn't feel comfortable in my own skin. I was alone. I didn't trust anyone," he continued. "I'm still finding my way through all that."