Josh Peck Says His 3 Kids Are 'Way Funnier Than Me, Which Makes Me Happy': 'They Have No Desire to Use It Professionally'

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Josh Peck's kids certainly take after him! "They're way funnier than me, which makes me so happy. I also love that they're funny but have no desire to use it professionally. My son Max is happy to be the funny kid in the Little League dugout. My son Shai, who's three, I definitely see myself in the most. He's already doing bits, and I'm like, 'Shai, what's going on? Are we in a sitcom writers' room?'" the actor, 39, exclusively tells OK! while discussing CeraVe's "Greatest Routine of All Time" campaign, which spotlights the brand's Foaming Facial Cleanser and Daily Moisturizing Lotion, two of its signature products since its 2005 launch.

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Source: @shuapeck/Instagram Josh Peck shares three kids with his wife.

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"I always say having kids is the only thing in life that lives up to the hype. It has everything people talk about. You're sleep-deprived, sometimes you feel stretched in every direction, but then they'll do the cutest thing and recharge your battery. I'm a huge fan of all my kids. It's really cool seeing them all at different stages. My oldest is seven, my middle is three and wonderfully emotional, sweet and hilarious, and the 1-year-old is just along for the ride," the How I Met Your Father alum, who shares three kids, Max Milo, Shai Miller and Meyer Lane, with wife Paige O'Brien, continues about his brood.

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Source: @shuapeck/Instagram The star thinks about trying for a baby girl since they have three boys.

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Peck, who welcomed his youngest tot, Meyer, last year, said not having kids "back to back" was the right move for the couple. "I'm glad we had a gap between each because they're really not a threat to each other. There's no competition. They each have their own lane, and they're happy in it," he explains, adding that having three boys is always an adventure. "It is the best. Although sometimes my wife and I look at each other sideways and say, 'Try for the girl?' Only the Lord knows," he quips.

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Source: @shuapeck/Instagram Josh Peck said his kids are funny — like him!

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The boys have been keeping up with dad's impressive resume, as they've "seen a lot of the work I did when I was younger," in addition to 13: The Musical on Netflix.

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"They're definitely fans. I'm also in the new Ice Age coming out next year. I think this is my fifth one now. I'll come home after recording sessions and tell them jokes from the movie. If they laugh, I think, 'We've got a good movie,'" he says. When the star's kids approve any TV show or film he's in, it warms his heart. "It's the best. I've also gotten into hosting food competition shows. Those family competition shows are rare because everyone in the house can watch together," he shares.

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The "Good Guys" podcast host, who shot to fame in 2004, likes being "challenged and doing things outside my comfort zone." "When you get to work with someone like Christopher Nolan or have a role on The Last of Us, which I think is some of the best television ever made, you run toward those opportunities," he says about being cast in the HBO Max show. "I never think about it while I'm doing it. I always feel like a working-class actor. I feel like I have to earn every inch. When the episode aired, I suddenly saw everyone reacting online and realized, 'Oh yeah, this is probably an interesting turn for people who know me,'" he continued of joining Season 2. "Craig Mazin deserves credit. I think he knew I was right for the role, but also knew it would be a viral moment. He looked at me on set and laughed, saying, 'People are never going to believe this.'"

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Ultimately, the Oppenheimer star is grateful for everything that's come his way. "My family puts me in the happiest place in my life, and that's a beautiful thing because it's not contingent on my career. I've always felt like an artist. I've never judged the medium I'm working in. Whether it was sitcoms, social media, hosting, acting, podcasts... I just want to perform, create and entertain people," he shares.

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Source: @shuapeck/Instagram The star is proud to partner with CeraVe.

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Peck may be booked and busy, but he always makes time for his skincare routine, which is why partnering with CeraVe was a no-brainer. CeraVe products are not only developed with dermatologists, but it is also the No. 1 recommended skincare brand by dermatologists in the U.S. Their foundational 2-step routine – CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser + CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion – has been quintessential since the brand’s inception in 2005. Considered the "Greatest Routine of All Time," this dynamic duo delivers a “stronger skin barrier from day 1."